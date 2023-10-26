Parineeti Chopra With Brothers Shivang And Sahaj In Unseen Pic From Her Wedding

Can’t get enough of actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s enchanting wedding? You’re not alone. To offer another delightful glimpse into the Ishqzaade actress’s joyful nuptials, her brother, Shivang Chopra, has shared an unseen photo on Instagram. This precious moment encapsulates the spirit of Parineeti Chopra’s pre-wedding celebrations, with her brothers, Shivang and Sahaj Chopra, by her side.

Parineeti Chopra looked absolutely vibrant in a yellow Anarkali suit. While Shivang and Sahaj added to the occasion’s charm with their stylish pastel and off-white ensembles. The sibling bond exudes sheer joy in this candid snapshot. Take a look:

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged vows in September in a grand destination wedding held in Udaipur. The wedding festivities saw the presence of various dignitaries, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and notable celebrities such as Sania Mirza, Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh, and renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The glimpses of this big Punjabi celebration had surfaced earlier, many of which were shared by the actress herself.

A few days ago, on the occasion of Parineeti Chopra’s 35th birthday, Shivang shared a series of other memorable clicks from her wedding album, along with heartfelt words, “To the not-so-little any more kid, the kid I troubled to insanity…Happy Birthday Buddy!!! Love you and miss you loads! Parineeti Chopra.”

Parineeti’s younger brother, Sahaj Chopra, too, marked his sister’s birthday with a collage of images captured during her engagement ceremony. His birthday message conveyed a deep sense of pride and affection, “Happy Birthday didi, it fills my heart to see what this year brought in for you, the love you deserved found you, and the life you deserve is now set for you to live. You’ll always be my best friend, my pride and my joy!! I love you more and more and more.”

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is preparing for her next project, Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila, in which she will share the screen with Diljit Dosanjh.