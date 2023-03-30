Parineeti Reacts To Raghav Chadha Wedding Rumours; Suhana and Agastya’s Dating Confirmed?

Parineeti Chopra has been in the news for the last couple of days for her rumoured relationship with AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Reports are also doing the rounds that the two will soon tie the knot. Now, the actress has reacted for the first time to the wedding rumours. Parineeti was clicked at the Mumbai airport last evening when the paparazzi’s asked her about the recent news. While the actress did not say anything, she seemed to be blushing. When the shutterbugs noticed her blushing, they pointed it out in a funny manner.

Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she had frozen her eggs in her early 30s at the suggestion of her mother, Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist. Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 via surrogacy. The couple opted for surrogacy as Priyanka revealed that she had “medical complications”.

Actor and producer Chitrangda Singh marked her OTT debut with the crime thriller Bob Biswas in 2021. In an exclusive chat with News18, the Desi Boyz (2011) and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 (2018) actor further revealed that she had auditioned for a role in filmmaker Mira Nair’s critically acclaimed film, The Namesake (2006), which was eventually played by actor Tabu. She also talked about how she wasn’t reluctant about playing a mother even in the initial years of her career.

Shaakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed that the hit track ‘Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa was offered to her “in the middle of the separation” from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress said that her friends, family and well-wishers told her to turn down the offer as she shouldn’t do “an item song” right after her separation. Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021.

Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan have fuelled dating rumours with a new video. Agastya, who is Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson, and Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, have been rumoured to be dating after they wrapped their debut project — The Archies. Reports did the rounds claiming that they are together.

