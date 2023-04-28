শুক্রবার , ২৮ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১৫ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Park Eun-bin Takes Home Daesang; The Glory, Song Hye-kyo Win BIG

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৮, ২০২৩ ৮:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
59th baeksang arts awards winners


The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards winners were announced today, April 28. K-dramas Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin, Song Hye-kyo’s The Glory, and the Korean film Decision to Leave were among the biggest winners of the night. Park Eun-bin, who delivered a stellar performance in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, took home the Drama Daesang (Grand Prize) for the show. Meanwhile, the Best Film award went to The Night Owl, and Best Film Daesang (Grand Prize) was given to Decision to Leave.

The prestigious annual Korean television and film awards took place on Friday at Incheon Paradise City. The show was hosted by MC Shin Dong-yup, singer and actress Bae Suzy, and renowned Korean actor Park Bo-gum. The starry night had several Korean stars attending it. Without further ado, here are the winners of the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Best Drama: The Glory

Best Actor: Lee Sung-min, Reborn Rich

Best Actress: Song Hye-kyo, The Glory

Drama Daesang (Grand Prize): Park Eun-bin, Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Best Director: Yoo In-shik, Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Best New Actor Award: Moon Sang-min, Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Best New Actress Award: Roh Yoon-seo, Crash Course in Romance

Best Supporting Actor: Jo Woo-jin, Suriname

Best Supporting Actress: Lim Ji-yeon, The Glory

Technical Award (TV): Ryu Seong-hee (Art direction), Little Women

Best Screenplay: Park Hae-young, My Liberation Notes

Best Entertainment Program: Psick Show

Best Female Variety Performer: Lee Eun-ji

Best Male Variety Performer: Kim Jong-kook

Best Educational Show: Adult Kim Jang-ha (MBC Gyeongnam)

Film

Best Film: The Night Owl (올빼미)

Best Film Daesang (Grand Prize): Decision to Leave

Best Actor: Ryu Jun-yeol, The Night Owl

Best Actress: Tang Wei, Decision to Leave

Best New Director: Ahn Tae-jin, The Night Owl

Best New Actor: Park Jin-young, Christmas Carol

Best New Actress: Kim Si-eun, Next Sohee

Best Screenplay: Jung Ju-ri, Next Sohee

Best Supporting Actor: Byun Yo-han, Hansan: Rising Dragon

Best Supporting Actress: Park Se-wan, 6/45

Technical Award (Cinematography): Lee Mo-gae, Hunt

Best Director: Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

TikTok Popularity Award: IU & Park Jin-young

Congratulations to all the winners!

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CHITAGAONNEWS 1
‘তীব্র তাপদাহের মধ্যেও যারা ভোট দিয়েছেন তাদের প্রতি কৃতজ্ঞতা’
বাংলাদেশ
1682690890 photo
We’ll continue to play fearless cricket: KKR assistant coach | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Head Injury
Head Injury | মাথায় আচমকা চোট মৃত্যু পর্যন্ত ডেকে আনতে পারে! কী করবেন? জানুন বিশেষজ্ঞের মত – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
59th baeksang arts awards winners
Park Eun-bin Takes Home Daesang; The Glory, Song Hye-kyo Win BIG
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm rakeshjhunjhunwala1

ভারতীয় ধনকুবের রাকেশ ঝুনঝুনওয়ালা মারা গেছেন

 unnamed file

দেড় বছরে চাকরি হারিয়েছেন ফেরত আসা ৪৮% প্রবাসী কর্মী

 wm CTG Home Minister 29 September 2022

সীমান্ত পেরিয়ে কাউকে ঢুকতে দেওয়া হবে না: স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

 wm Dhaka University 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 2

এবার ঢাবির প্রতি আসনের জন্য লড়বেন ৪৫ জন

 High court

সরকারি কর্মচারী গ্রেপ্তারে পূর্বানুমতির বিধান বাতিলের রায় প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 image 529649 1647042038

বেসরকারি ব্যাংকগুলোকে সুদ মওকুফের সুযোগ

 1622792244 photo

Indian women’s hockey team already on Tokyo time | Hockey News

 wm ukz

‘ইউক্রেনের সরকার উৎখাতের কোনো পরিকল্পনা নেই রাশিয়ার’

 wm Obaidul quader

বিএনপি আজ নানা ভাগে বিভক্ত: সেতুমন্ত্রী

 wm chittagong varsity

চবিতে ভর্তি পরীক্ষা শুরু মঙ্গলবার