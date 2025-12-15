Park Seo Joon Answers If He’d Attend BTS’ V Or Park Hyung Sik’s Wedding | Korean News

Last Updated: December 16, 2025, 00:55 IST

Park Seo Joon addresses a tricky Wooga Squad question, revealing what he’d do if BTS’ V and Park Hyung Sik got married on the same day.

Actor Park Seo Joon, who is currently promoting his K-drama comeback Surely, Tomorrow (Waiting for Gyeong-do), recently found himself facing an impossible question about his close-knit friend group, the Wooga Squad. The group includes Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, BTS member V, and musician Peakboy, all of whom have shared a deep bond for years.

During a recent appearance on the Coupang Play reality show Dabang Sisters, hosted by Lee Soo Ji and Jung Yi Rang, the 36-year-old actor participated in a Balance Game segment. One particular question instantly stood out — and caught him off guard — as it forced him to hypothetically choose between two of his closest friends on one of the most important days of their lives.

“I’d Rather Disappoint Both of Them”

With a smile, the hosts posed the tricky question: “On the same day, at the same time, V’s wedding VS Park Hyungsik’s wedding. Whose wedding are you going to?” Park Seo Joon’s response was both unexpected and revealing. Without hesitation, he replied, “I’m not going [to either]. I think I’ll go on a trip that day. I’d rather disappoint both of them.”

The candid answer drew laughter and surprise, but also highlighted the actor’s sincerity. Park Seo Joon appeared genuinely uncomfortable with the idea of choosing one friend over the other, making it clear that he would rather upset both than allow either to feel less important. His reaction underscored the equal affection and loyalty he shares with both V and Park Hyung Sik.

The moment resonated strongly with fans, many of whom admire the Wooga Squad for their long-standing friendship and mutual support. The group’s bond dates back several years, particularly to their time working together on Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, which marked BTS’ V’s acting debut and strengthened their off-screen camaraderie.

About Park Seo Joon’s New Drama, Surely, Tomorrow

Park Seo Joon is currently headlining the romance drama Surely, Tomorrow (Waiting for Gyeong-do), which premiered on December 6, 2025. The series tells the story of Lee Kyeong Do (played by Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), whose relationship unfolds across three defining encounters.

After failing to stay together twice, the two reunite in their thirties under complicated circumstances — Lee Kyeong Do as an entertainment journalist covering a scandal involving a wealthy man’s extramarital affair, and Seo Ji Woo as the wife of the man suddenly thrust into controversy. As of now, four episodes of the drama have been released, with the story gradually exploring missed chances, emotional growth, and unresolved feelings.

