Park Seo Joon Is A True Friend As He Supports Choi Woo Shik And Park Hyung Sik’s New K-Dramas

Actor Park Seo Joon, known for his versatile acting skills and charismatic presence on screen, has recently shown unconditional support for his fellow Wooga Squad members as they take on new roles in different K-Dramas. The Wooga Squad, a tight-knit group of friends in the entertainment industry, consists of Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Peakboy, ZE:A’s Park Hyung Sik, and BTS’s V. The name Wooga stems from the phrase Are we family? (Woori-ga Gajok-inga?). Recently, several members of the Wooga Squad have been making waves with their new K-Drama projects. Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Park Hyung Sik are currently starring in Gyeongseong Creature, A Killer Paradox, and Doctor Slump, respectively.

Park Seo Joon recently took to social media to express his support for his friends’ new ventures. He shared on Instagram Stories that he had binge-watched A Killer Paradox, praising Choi Woo Shik’s performance in the series.

The actor wrote, “Finished binge-watching. as expected of Choi Woo Shik,” reports Koreaboo.

Park Seo Joon’s supportive gesture didn’t go unnoticed, as fans of the Wooga Squad applauded his friendship and camaraderie. In A Killer Paradox, the plot narrates the story of Lee Tang, a regular college student whose life takes a dark turn after a fatal altercation with a customer at his part-time job in a late-night convenience store. Unintentionally, Lee Tang strikes the customer with a hammer, leading to his death. Plagued by guilt and the fear of having committed murder, Lee Tang’s life changes dramatically when he discovers that the person he killed was, in fact, a notorious serial killer. Moreover, Lee Tang gradually realises that he possesses a unique ability to identify individuals with bad intentions, whom he considers “bad seeds”.

Apart from this thriller, Park Seo Joon also shared a photo from Doctor Slump, where Park Hyung Sik plays the role of Yeo Jung Woo. Park Seo Joon’s caption indicated that he was thoroughly enjoying the series, further highlighting his support for his friend’s work. Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor wrote, “Currently meeting Yeo Jung Woo now,” reports Koreaboo.

Doctor Slump presents a romantic comedy that revolves around the evolving relationship between Nam Ha-neul (played by Park Shin-hye) and Yeo Jeong-woo (portrayed by Park Hyung-sik). Both characters had once promising careers but have since fallen into a slump due to various circumstances. Ha-neul and Jeong-woo were once high school rivals who harboured deep-seated animosity towards each other. After parting ways following high school, their paths unexpectedly cross again when they are forced to resign from their positions as doctors.

Both shows are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Park Seo Joon’s shoutout for his friends demonstrates the kind of friend everyone would be lucky to have. As the Wooga Squad members continue to pursue their acting careers, fans can expect to see more of their collaborative and supportive dynamic both on and off the screen.