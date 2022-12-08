Passengers’ question, ‘BNP rally in Dhaka, why suffer in the name of check post in Narsingdi?’

Mu. Saiful Islam, District Representative: Dhaka-bound vehicles are being stopped and passengers are being interrogated for hours at the special police checkpoint set up at the Sahepratab intersection of the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Narsingdi.

After setting up special checkpoints at two places on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Narsingdi on Wednesday, the police have set up new checkpoints in at least five other places in the district from Thursday morning. Apart from this, the policemen have also taken position on various connecting roads and regional roads of the district with the highway. Apart from passenger long-distance buses, local buses, microbuses, trucks, private cars, pickup vans and motorcycles were searched.

Pointing out the rationale of the search on the highway, the police said that in view of the BNP rally on December 10, the police have set up these checkpoints to prevent any kind of vandalism from happening.