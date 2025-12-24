Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Teaser: Cillian Murphy Back In Action As Tommy Shelby | Web-series News

Last Updated: December 25, 2025, 04:17 IST

Netflix unveils the first teaser for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, with Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby drawn out of exile amid war, violence and reckoning.

Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in the first teaser for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, marking the return of Cillian Murphy’s iconic Tommy Shelby nearly two years after the series concluded its six-season run. Released on Christmas Eve, the minute-long teaser sets a grim, foreboding tone as Shelby is pulled back into a world he believed he had left behind.

The teaser opens with sweeping, desolate imagery — forests, graveyards and empty interiors — as a voice asks, “Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby?” Murphy’s Shelby appears older, withdrawn and visibly burdened, reinforcing the sense that peace has not followed his self-imposed exile. When a phone rings, the visuals shift abruptly to violence: bloodied confrontations, Nazi symbolism, explosions and flashes of war-time chaos.

As Shelby answers the call, he states quietly, “I’m not that man anymore,” a line that underlines the emotional conflict driving the film. Moments later, another voice cuts through the uncertainty, telling him, “You gotta come back,” prompting Shelby to slam his hands down on a table — a clear signal that escape is no longer an option.

A War That Leaves No Room For Escape

Set in 1940s Birmingham during World War II, The Immortal Man finds Tommy Shelby confronting threats far larger than rival gangs. With the country at war and fascist forces looming, the teaser suggests a story steeped in national conflict, personal reckoning and the consequences of Shelby’s past decisions.

Rapid cuts show a machine gun firing, a pocket watch spinning, photographs burning and a red scarf draped across a headstone, imagery that longtime fans will immediately recognise and dissect. A brief glimpse of Barry Keoghan adds to the intrigue, hinting at new players entering an already volatile world.

While the teaser reveals little about the plot, it strongly signals that Shelby’s final reckoning will be both internal and brutal — forcing him to confront whether redemption is possible or whether destruction is inevitable.

‘This Is One For The Fans,’ Says Cillian Murphy

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, Murphy explained why he chose to step back into the role after the show’s widely praised finale. “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” Murphy told Netflix. “It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

Series creator Steven Knight echoed the sentiment, emphasising the heightened stakes. “The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders,” Knight told Netflix. “It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

Directed by Tom Harper, the film features an ensemble cast including Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Stephen Graham, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee and Jay Lycurgo.

Netflix has confirmed a two-week theatrical release beginning March 6, followed by the film’s streaming debut on March 20.

