Peddi Gears Up For Completion As New Schedule Begins In Hyderabad | Details Inside | Regional Cinema News

Ram Charan’s Peddi resumes shooting in Hyderabad, with key sequences planned in Delhi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film releases March 27, 2026.

The production of Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi has resumed with a fresh round of shooting beginning in Hyderabad. The latest schedule marks a key phase in the film’s journey, with the team set to film several pivotal sequences over the coming weeks, including portions planned in Delhi.

According to the makers, the ongoing schedule is expected to continue until the end of January. By then, the film’s entire dialogue-heavy portion is slated to be completed, bringing the project a step closer to the finish line.

A senior member of the unit confirmed that filming is progressing as planned and described the current phase as crucial to the narrative. “This is one of the most important schedules of the film because several emotionally heavy and action-driven sequences are being shot now. We’ve planned the calendar tightly, and if everything goes as per schedule, the dialogue part will be fully completed by January-end,” the source told India Today.

The source also highlighted Ram Charan’s preparation and discipline as major factors contributing to the smooth progress of the shoot. “The team has been very disciplined, and Ram Charan’s preparation is making the process faster than expected. The action sequences being shot in this schedule have a raw, grounded feel, and he’s performing them with absolute precision. His fitness and discipline are making the stunts look effortless on camera.There’s a lot of excitement in the unit about how this avatar will connect with the audience.”

While filming continues, post-production work has already been set in motion. Music composition, background scoring and preliminary editing are underway in parallel. Explaining the approach, the source said, “We didn’t want to wait till the shoot ended, so the post team has already started shaping the film. It’s helping us maintain momentum.”

With back-to-back schedules planned in Hyderabad and Delhi through January, Peddi is steadily moving towards completion. The film stars Ram Charan in the lead, alongside Jahnvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

Peddi is scheduled for a pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026. The Telugu sports action drama is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru with Ishan Saksena as the co-producer.

