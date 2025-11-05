Peddi Makers Tease About First Single Song Chikiri, Fans Can’t Keep Calm | Pic | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: November 05, 2025, 11:54 IST

AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan are all set to recreate their musical magic again, this time for Ram Charan’s much-awaited film Peddi.

Peddi Makers Tease About First Single Song Chikiri

The excitement around Ram Charan’s much-awaited film Peddi is increasing. And recently, the makers have added more to it. They have dropped a teaser post with the question, #WhatIsChikiri?, leaving fans buzzing with anticipation. According to the announcement, the mystery behind Chikiri will be unveiled on November 6.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Peddi movie makers shared a photo with AR Rahman and increased the excitement level. “#WhatisChikiri ? Know it tomorrow at 11.07 AM The world will move to its beat and start vibing #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026,” read the caption. Looks like the first single song promo will be out on November 6. Fans immediately reacted with excited comment.

Take a look here:

AR Rahman And Mohit Chauhan Reunite For Ram Charan’s Peddi Song

AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan are all set to recreate their musical magic again, this time for Ram Charan’s much-awaited film Peddi. The Oscar-winning composer and singer, who previously delivered one of the most iconic soundtracks with Rockstar (2011), reunited for the film’s first single, ‘Chikiri.’ Taking to their Official Instagram handle of Peddi, the makers shared a photo in which AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan posing for the camera. “What’s cooking, guys?”, read the caption. Fans immediately reacted with heart emojis. Later, director Buchi Babu Sana shared the title ‘Chikiri’ on his X handle. Earlier, he also hinted at the first single coming out soon.

Ram Charan Introduces Janhvi Kapoor As Achiyyamma

Recently, the makers of director Buchi Babu Sana’s eagerly awaited action extravaganza ‘Peddi’, featuring actor Ram Charan in the lead, on Saturday released actress Janhvi Kapoor’s look in the film and also announced that she played a character called Achiyyamma in the action entertainer. The makers, through the film’s official handle Peddi, shared the first look poster of Janhvi Kapoor and wrote, “Our #Peddi’s love with a firebrand attitude. Presenting the gorgeous #JanhviKapoor as #Achiyyamma. #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026.”

The makers released two posters of Janhvi Kapoor and described her character as being fierce and fearless. In the first poster, Janhvi is seen standing on a jeep with her hands over her head and her palms placed together. In the other picture, she is seen standing with a her left hand placed on her head.

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 next year, has triggered huge expectations among both fans and film buffs. At present, the unit of the film is shooting in Sri Lanka.

About Peddi

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and prestigiously presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the movie is being mounted on a grand scale.

It may be recalled that the unit of ‘Peddi’ had, some time ago, shot a grand song featuring a whopping 1000 dancers. The unit of the film shot the song on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, when most others chose to take the day off. The grand song on Ram Charan was filmed in Mysore and had been choreographed by Jani Master.

