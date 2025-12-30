Perfect Crown Teaser Out: IU Becomes Prince Byeon Woo-Seok’s Wife In MBC’s Romance Drama | Korean News

Last Updated: December 31, 2025, 02:00 IST

IU and Byeon Woo-Seok ignite sparks in MBC’s upcoming romance drama ‘Perfect Crown,’ set in a modern Korea with a royal twist.

IU and Byeon Woo-Seok are set to charm viewers in the upcoming MBC drama Perfect Crown, previously titled Wife of a 21st Century Prince. The first teaser, unveiled during the 2025 MBC Drama Awards, shows the stars portraying an unlikely couple whose love story transcends social class barriers. Fans cheered as glimpses of the duo’s on-screen chemistry lit up the stage.

In the teaser, Byeon Woo-Seok, known for When Life Gives You Tangerines, plays Prince Yi Ahn, the second son of a modern constitutional monarchy in Korea. IU, the star of Lovely Runner, portrays Sung Hee-joo, a chaebol heiress considered illegitimate and living as a commoner. Sparks fly when the prince and the commoner cross paths, leading to a surprising marriage arrangement that promises romance, drama, and unexpected twists.

A Royal Modern Twist on Romance

Perfect Crown transports viewers to an alternate modern Korea where royalty still holds sway. The official synopsis reveals, “The drama tells the story of chaebol heiress Sung Hee-Joo (IU) who is frustrated by her ‘commoner’ status despite having everything, and melancholic royal prince Lee Wan (Byeon Woo-Seok) whose royal blood is his only identity and he has nothing despite being the son of the king. They forge to build their own destinies in a romance that breaks down social class barriers.”

Joining IU and Byeon Woo-Seok are Noo Sang-Hyun, Gong Seung-Yeon, Yoo Su-bin, Lee Yeon, and Chae Seo-an, rounding out the talented cast. Directed by Park Joon-hwa, the series promises a visually stunning and emotionally engaging storyline that explores love, identity, and societal boundaries in a contemporary royal setting.

Perfect Crown is slated for a spring 2026 release on MBC and will be available for streaming on Disney+. For audiences in India, it is expected to premiere on JioHotstar next year. Fans are already buzzing online, eager to see IU and Byeon Woo-Seok bring their unique chemistry to this modern fairy tale.

First Published: December 31, 2025, 02:00 IST

