Peter Greene, Pulp Fiction And The Mask Actor, Found Dead At 60 | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 14, 2025, 07:30 IST

Peter Greene, famed for Pulp Fiction and The Mask, died at 60 in Manhattan. Known for intense roles, he also starred in The Usual Suspects and The Black Donnellys.

Peter Greene is no more.

Peter Greene, widely recognised for portraying intense and morally complex characters in Hollywood films of the 1990s, has died at the age of 60. According to Deadline, Greene was found dead on Friday, December 12, at his apartment in Manhattan. His manager, Gregg Edwards, confirmed the news. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Over a career that spanned more than three decades, Greene became known for roles that were rarely conventional. He often played menacing, troubled or emotionally fractured characters, earning a reputation as a compelling character actor rather than a traditional leading man.

Greene was born on October 8, 1965, in Montclair, New Jersey. He made his on-screen debut in 1990 with an appearance on NBC’s crime drama Hardball. His first notable film role followed in 1992 with Laws of Gravity, where he appeared alongside Edie Falco.

His breakthrough came in 1993 when he starred in Clean, Shaven. a challenging independent film that drew attention on the festival circuit. The film screened at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and positioned Greene as a serious talent willing to take on difficult material.

That momentum continued into 1994, a defining year in his career. Greene portrayed Zed in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, a film that went on to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes and become a landmark in modern cinema. Though his role was limited in screen time, it left a lasting impact. In the same year, he played crime boss Dorian Tyrell opposite Jim Carrey in The Mask.

Greene went on to appear in several high-profile films, including *The Usual Suspects*, *Training Day*, *Blue Streak*, *End Game* and *The Bounty Hunter*. On television, he featured prominently in NBC’s *The Black Donnellys* and held recurring roles in *Life on Mars* and *Chicago P.D.* His most recent acting appearance was in *The Continental*, the *John Wick* prequel series.

At the time of his death, Greene had upcoming projects in progress. Edwards said the actor was set to appear in *Mascots*, alongside Mickey Rourke, and had completed narration work for a documentary titled *From the American People: The Withdrawal of USAID*, which also involved Jason Alexander and Kathleen Turner.

Reflecting on Greene’s career, Edwards said, “He was one of the best character actors on the planet.” Speaking about the documentary, Edwards added, “He was passionate about shedding light on all the deaths that have happened around the world as a result of America dismantling USAID.”

On a personal note, Edwards described Greene as generous and deeply caring, saying, “He was a good friend who would give you the shirt off his back. He was loved and will be missed.”

Peter Greene is survived by a brother and a sister.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 14, 2025, 07:30 IST