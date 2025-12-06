Photo: Dev Patel Takes A Ride On Vande Bharat, Tries To Hide His Identity | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 06, 2025, 16:29 IST

The picture showed the actor standing inside a Vande Bharat express, dressed in a white shirt paired with a blue jacket and black jeans.

Dev Patel is shooting for his upcoming directorial The Peasant. (Photo Credit: Reddit)

Dev Patel was spotted inside a Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Agra. The British actor, who has been shooting for his upcoming directorial The Peasant, seemed to be exploring the city with his crew members.

A fan was able to spot him; however, Dev reportedly tried to hide his identity when the person approached him.

Dev Patel Takes a Ride on Vande Bharat

On Friday, a social media user shared a picture of Dev Patel with the caption, “Saw Dev Patel and crew in Vande Bharat today.” The picture showed the actor dressed in a white shirt paired with a blue jacket and black jeans. He was seen standing next to a crew member aboard the train. “I was on the Vande Bharat from Delhi to Agra today; I saw Dev Patel and crew,” the user added.

The person then went on to explain that, quite hilariously, Dev tried to deny his identity when approached. “I went up to him to ask him if he’s here shooting for a film, but when I asked him, ‘Hey, are you Dev Patel?’ He just blatantly said, “mmm no”; that was pretty funny lol,” the user stated.

The Peasant Shooting Details

As per Mid-Day reports, an insider source claimed that the shootings for The Peasant began on December 1. “Since it is set in the 14th century, elaborate period-themed sets are being constructed in a studio at Film City, Goregaon,” the source revealed earlier. Dev Patel is expected to film his parts between December 15 and 20.

According to reports, the unit will take a Christmas and New Year break before coming together for a marathon shoot that will begin on January 6 and will go till the end of March.

The Peasant Plot and Cast

The Peasant is a period-action thriller directed, co-written, and produced by Dev Patel, who will also be starring in the lead role. Set in 1300s India, the film follows a shepherd’s revenge against mercenary knights, who ravaged his community.

Reports suggest that the film was originally developed by Fifth Season with screenwriter Will Dunn and was first envisioned with an Italian backdrop as a papal thriller. However, under the Monkey Man star’s leadership, the setting has been reimagined into an almost mystical 1300s India.

