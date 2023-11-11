‘Pioneering Work Admired Across Generations’: PM Modi After Meeting Veteran Actor Saira Banu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met veteran actor Saira Banu, during which the two discussed a wide range of subjects. The prime minister posted two pictures from the meeting on his X, formerly Twitter.

“It was wonderful to meet Saira Banu Ji. Her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations. We had a great conversation on a wide range of subjects,” he said.

It was wonderful to meet Saira Banu Ji. Her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations. We had a great conversation on a wide range of subjects. pic.twitter.com/rbfGd0qmH5— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2023

Banu is the wife of the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar. She was among the most successful actors in the 1960s but continued to feature in several films beyond that era.

(With PTI inputs)