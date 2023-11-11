শনিবার , ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৬শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Pioneering Work Admired Across Generations’: PM Modi After Meeting Veteran Actor Saira Banu

নভেম্বর ১১, ২০২৩ ৫:২৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 7 2023 11 22bade4433fde4110c3535f0dcecc21b


Last Updated: November 10, 2023, 23:53 IST

Bollywood actor Saira Banu met PM Narendra Modi on November 10. (Image: @narendramodi/X)

Bollywood actor Saira Banu met PM Narendra Modi on November 10. (Image: @narendramodi/X)

PM Narendra Modi said he and Bollywood actor Saira Banu discussed a wide range of subjects. He later posted two pictures from the meeting on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met veteran actor Saira Banu, during which the two discussed a wide range of subjects. The prime minister posted two pictures from the meeting on his X, formerly Twitter.

“It was wonderful to meet Saira Banu Ji. Her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations. We had a great conversation on a wide range of subjects,” he said.

Banu is the wife of the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar. She was among the most successful actors in the 1960s but continued to feature in several films beyond that era.

(With PTI inputs)

News Desk

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.





