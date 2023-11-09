বৃহস্পতিবার , ৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৪শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Pippa Screening: Neelima Azeem, Mira Rajput Cheer For Ishaan Khatter, Mahesh Bhatt Joins Soni Razdan; Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৯, ২০২৩ ৫:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 11 08t214454.377 2023 11 d7f89666dfd672b3e582eb127c370ee7


Celebs at Pippa screening.

Celebs at Pippa screening.

From Vijay Verma to AR Rahman and Ali Fazal – celebs attended the screening of Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Pippa in Mumbai.

It’s always amazing to have the support of one’s family on special days. No wonder, Ishaan Khatter was happy to pose in the comforting presence of his family during the screening of his war film Pippa in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Accompanied by his mother, Neelima Azeem and sister-in-law, Mira Rajput, Ishaan exuded confidence in his stylish bottle green three-piece suit, while Mira looked equally stunning in a peach suit, complementing him. Mom Neelima Azeem added a touch of grace with her green suit.

The film’s leading lady, Mrunal Thakur, graced the red carpet in a stylish brown off-shoulder gown. Aditya Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan, too attended the event, showing their support for the film. Warm hugs were exchanged and celebs posed for the paps. Among others who attended screening were Vijay Verma, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ali Fazal and others. Shaheen Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt were there to cheer for Soni Razdan, who plays a pivotal part in the film. Check out the video here:

Bollywood war epic Pippa is releasing directly on Prime Video. The film, adapted from Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta’s book The Burning Chaffees, features a screenplay by Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan, and Menon. Ishaan portrays Captain Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who played a significant role on India’s eastern front during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. The movie’s title, “Pippa,” refers to the PT-76 amphibious tank, commonly known as Pippa, which holds a prominent place in the film.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Ishaan who essays the character of real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta along with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

