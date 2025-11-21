PM Modi Sends Wishes To Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Ahead Of Their Wedding: ‘May Both These Teams Win’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 21, 2025, 09:08 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent wishes to Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, who are all set to tie the knot on November 23. An official letter from the Prime Minister’s Office was recently sent to the couple in which PM Modi extended his wishes and hoped for Smriti and Palash’s happily ever after.

“It is delightful to learn about the wedding of Sou. Smriti and Chi. Palash, to be held on 23 November 2025. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Mandhana and Muchhal families on this auspicious and joyous occasion,” the letter read.

“Walking hand in hand through every season of life, may the couple find strength in each other’s presence, and may their hearts, minds, and souls be in harmony. May their dreams intertwine and grow together, guiding them towards a future filled with joy and deep understanding,” it added.

“May Smriti and Palash build a shared life rooted in trust, standing by each other always, embracing responsibilities with love, and growing together through each other’s strengths and imperfections,” the letter continued.

“As they start a new, beautiful life together, the grace of Smriti’s cover drive meets the lilting musical symphony of Palash in a wonderful partnership. It is fitting that a Celebration Cricket Match has been scheduled between Team Groom and Team Bride! May both these teams win in the game of life. I send my blessings to the couple for the momentous occasion. (Narendra Modi),” it concluded.

Smriti remains one of the biggest names in Indian cricket and the most expensive player in Women’s Premier League history after Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought her for Rs 3.40 crore. With her engagement now public, fans are eagerly waiting for an official wedding announcement.

Who is Palash Muchhal?

Palash Muchhal is a 30-year-old music composer and filmmaker who has been in a relationship with Smriti since 2019. His elder sister, singer Palak Muchhal, is a popular Bollywood playback voice known for songs for Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Palash has directed over 40 music videos for major labels such as T-Series and Zee Music Company, and has also acted in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey. He is currently directing the film Ardh, starring Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik.

