সোমবার , ১৯ জুন ২০২৩ | ৫ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Pooja Bhatt On Battling Alcoholism: Didn’t Hide It, Told People I’m A Recovering Alcoholic

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৯, ২০২৩ ২:৪০ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 25 2


Pooja Bhatt opened up on her battle with alcohol addiction on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Pooja Bhatt opened up on her battle with alcohol addiction on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

In the second episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt openly discussed her journey of overcoming alcoholism at the age of 44.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 premiered on June 17 with an exciting lineup of contestants including Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Palak Purswani, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve, Akanksha Puri, and Aaliya Siddiqui. Salman Khan made his digital debut as the host. On Day 2, the contestants bonded with each other and shared personal anecdotes. Pooja Bhatt openly discussed her journey of overcoming alcoholism at the age of 44.

During a conversation with Cyrus Broacha, Pooja Bhatt revealed her journey of overcoming alcohol addiction. She candidly admitted to having a drinking problem and how she took the brave step of acknowledging it and quitting.

Pooja said, “Society gives a license to men and thus they can openly speak about being addicted and recovering from alcoholism. However, women don’t openly drink and so they don’t openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism, I realised that why should I recover in the closet? People used to call me an alcoholic but then I said I’m a recovering alcoholic.”

Pooja had previously discussed her battle with alcoholism and her journey of recovery through social media. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she had shared that she come from a lineage where everything is done with full dedication, and she inherited that trait. “I was born to a man who has never done anything in half-measure and I inherited that. So when I drank, I drank copiously. Your appetite increases even as the alcohol does terrible things to your body, clutters your mind and colours your judgement of the people you’re hanging out with,” she had mentioned.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, streaming on JioCinema, will span six weeks. During these six weeks, the 13 contestants will be confined together in Bigg Boss house. They will be constantly monitored by CCTV cameras, as they try everything to survive in the game.

shreyanka mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, sheRead More



Source link

