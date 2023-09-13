Pooja Bhatt Slams Rumour Claiming Alia Is Her Daughter; Nana Patekar Opens Up On Removal From Welcome 3

Pooja Bhatt weighed on the wild rumour that Alia Bhatt is her daughter. The actress-filmmaker, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, is Alia’s half-sister. They shared an age difference of about 21 years. While it is no secret that Pooja and Alia are daughters of Mahesh Bhatt, there were shocking rumours claiming that Alia is her daughter. Pooja reacted to the speculations for the first time and called the claims ‘absurb.’

Nana Patekar’s portrayal of Uday Shetty in Welcome continues to remain an integral part of the meme fest on social media to this date. His impeccable comic timing and banter with Anil Kapoor’s portrayal of Majnu bhai remain etched in the minds of fans. Needless to say, many were disappointed when the makers of Welcome 3, also known as Welcome To The Jungle, announced that Patekar and Kapoor aren’t a part of the film and that they have been replaced by the Munnabhai duo of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor, has been one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023 since its inception. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film’s teaser, and there are hints that it may finally be unveiled towards the end of September, coinciding with Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday on September 28. Now, in a recent interview, Bhushan Kumar, the producer of the film, expressed confidence in the movie’s potential to be a massive box office hit, thanks to its exceptional cast and cinematic excellence.

Kangana Ranaut had once called Alia Bhatt the ‘undisputed queen’ of Bollywood. Back in 2018, Kangana was among the many stars who made their way to the theatres to watch Raazi. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, starred Alia Bhatt in the lead and had surpassed Rs 100 crore at the box office at the time. Kangana had watched the film a few days after the release and had praised Raazi and Alia. In a video shared on YouTube at the time, Kangana interacted with media and the paparazzi gathered outside the theatre.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has become the biggest blockbusters of all time. Ever since its release, the Atlee directorial has been ruling hearts, headlines and of course, box office. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sanya Malhotra, who is also a part of Jawan, was asked if there is an extended cut of Jawan. The actress shared, “That shows how much people love the film and are invested in all of us.”

