বুধবার , ২ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ১৭ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Pooja Hegde To Team Up With Thalapathy Vijay Again After Beast, Next Film Tentatively Titled ‘Thalapathy 69’

অক্টোবর ২, ২০২৪ ৩:৫০ অপরাহ্ণ
Pooja Hegde To Team Up With Thalapathy Vijay Again After Beast, Next Film Tentatively Titled ‘Thalapathy 69’


The film is tentatively titled Thalapathy 69.

The film is tentatively titled Thalapathy 69.

Pooja Hegde, who starred alongside Vijay in the 2022 film Beast, is set to reunite with the superstar in the upcoming tentatively titled film Thalapathy 69.

Actress Pooja Hegde, who has worked with Vijay in the 2022 film ‘Beast’, will once again be seen sharing screen space with the superstar in the upcoming tentatively titled film ‘Thalapathy 69’. The banner KVN Productions took to X, formerly called Twitter, to make the announcement on Wednesday.

Along with a picture of Pooja, the post read, “Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again We know you’ve already cracked it, but officially… Welcome onboard @hegdepooja #Thalapathy69CastReveal #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir #HVinoth @thedeol @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss @LohithNK01 #Thalapathy69.”

The film is directed by H. Vinoth, who made his directorial debut with “Sathuranga Vettai” in 2014. He then went on to make films such as ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’, ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’, ‘Valimai’ and ‘Thunivu’.

Talking about Pooja, she is currently busy with Suriya’s tentatively titled film ‘Suriya 44’ helmed by ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ fame director Karthik Subbaraj. As for now, the filmmaker has kept all the information under wraps and fans are expecting a big update before Suriya’s other big release titled ‘Kanguva’ helmed by director Siruthai Siva, which is all set for a grand release on November 14, 2024, on a huge pan-Indian level.

Apart from ‘Suriya 44’, she recently wrapped up ‘Deva’ in which she stars alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati. Both Shahid and Pavail will be seen essaying the roles of cops in the movie.

The film is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. ‘Deva’ is set to be released on February 14, 2025. Pooja will also feature in an action-thriller titled ‘Sanki’ opposite ‘Tadap’ fame actor Ahan Shetty, helmed by director duo Yasir Jah and Adnan A. Shaikh.

Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the period action film ‘Mohenjo Daro’, which is written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead and is based on the ancient Indus Valley civilisation. She starred in Hindi movies like ‘Housefull 4’, ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘Cirkus’, and most recently in the Salman Khan starrer- ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

