Poonam Pandey Has OOPS Moment As She Sizzles in Power Suit Without Bra, Video Goes Viral; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৬, ২০২৩ ১১:৫৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
poonam pandey sexy photos 2


Poonam Pandey looks sexy as she wears a white pantsuit without bra.
Poonam Pandey looks sexy as she wears a white pantsuit without bra.

Poonam Pandey never fails to grab headlines, thanks to her bold fashion sense. Check out her latest sexy video in cleavage-baring white power suit

Poonam Pandey raised the heat as she stepped out in Mumbai for an award show on Tuesday evening. The actress-model sizzled in a white power suit which she wore without a bra.

Poonam showed off her incredible figure in the sexy number which she teamed up with layered silver chains. She also posed for shutterbugs on the red carpet. Since her blazer featured an extra plunging neckline, Poonam seemingly suffered an “oops moment” while she was posing for the paparazzi, but the actress handled it like a pro.

Poonam boosted her height with a pair of heeled sandals and carried a stylish clutch bag.

poonam pandey sexy photos 2
Poonam Pandey looks sexy as she wears a white pantsuit without bra.

Ever since Poonam Pandey made her debut with Nasha in Bollywood, she has managed to be in the headlines for all the controversial reasons. Poonam is well-known for grabbing limelight for her raunchy style and bold looks. Aside from being constantly in the spotlight due to her social media posts, Poonam’s flirtatious remarks are nothing new.

Poonam Pandey’s popularity skyrocketed to fame when she had promised in a video message ahead of the 2011 Cricket World Cup final that she would strip if India won the final match. With her audacious claim, this was the first time she drew attention to herself across all social media platforms.

On the work front, Poonam was last seen in the first season of Lock Upp hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Though she did not win the show, she did expand her fan base. The first season of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp was won by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

