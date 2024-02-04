Poonam Pandey Reveals She Faked Death For Cancer Awareness; Anushka Sharma’s Second Pregnancy Confirmed

Poonam Pandey is alive. The Lock Upp fame finally appeared in a video statement on Saturday morning and clarified that she is not dead. In the video, Poonam argued that the motive for her death news was to create awareness regarding cervical cancer.

Vicky Jain has finally admitted that his mother’s words against Ankita Lokhande were not right while the couple was inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. In a recent interview, Vicky explained that her mother said what she did because of her emotions towards her son. Although Vicky mentioned that the reactions weren’t right, he argued they were reasonable then. However, he also clarified that issues have been resolved now that he and Ankita are back home.

A day after Poonam Pandey’s death was announced on her Instagram handle, she appeared in a video and said that it was a campaign for cervical cancer awareness. However, the ‘awareness stunt’ has not gone down well with the netizens. Poonam Pandey has left the nation shocked and furious. The actress has now apologised publically for her actions.

Prabhas has not left the team of Kalki 2898 AD upset, contrary to viral reports. The actor is headlining the Nag Ashwin directorial. The sci-fi film has generated massive buzz since it was announced. The film not only has everyone’s attention due to the Baahubali actor but also for its stellar supporting cast. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. While fans are closely monitoring the updates, a new report claimed that the makers are angry with Prabhas. However, News18 has learned that there is no truth in this.

Anushka Sharma has been away from the spotlight for a while now. Rumours were rife that the actress is expecting her second baby with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli. Even though the couple has refrained from reacting to any reports surrounding Anushka’s second pregnancy, several photos and videos of the actress sporting a baby bump on her outings with Virat have made their way to social media in the last few months. Now AB de Villiers has finally confirmed the same.

