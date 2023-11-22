Popular Tamil Serial Eeramana Rojave Season 2 To Go Off Air?

One of the popular Tamil TV serials, Eeramana Rojave has been entertaining the audience with its captivating storyline and the cast’s performance. Its 1st season went off air in 2021 after completing 807 episodes, and its second season became a hit thereafter. Now, it seems like the second season is likely to go off-air soon. Viewers got a hint about it after an Instagram story shared by actress Swathi Konde, the female lead in Eeramana Rojave 2. The story shows Swathi looking sad and the text overlay on the photo informs, “Will something end soon?”. This story is not available now. Viewers feel that the word “end soon” hints at the ending of the Eeramana Rojave’s second season. There are no official reports about the ending of the daily soap, as of now.

Swathi has cemented her position in the Tamil television industry with her acting credentials. She catapulted to fame with the lead role in Eeramana Rojave 2. She has also received the award of the Best Find of the Year 2023 in Tamil TV Awards. The best moment for Swathi was when she received this award from none other than her sister. Vijay TV shared a promo of this moment on Instagram. Swathi said while receiving it, “It has been two months since we (my sister and I) both saw each other and talked, we both had a small fight but now realise how much I love her.” She also credited the Eeramana Rojave 2 for making this day memorable. She added, “Miss you Thai Selvam sir; without you there is no Eeramana Rojave please come back sir.”

Swathi has predominantly acted in the Kannada and Tamil projects. She has attained recognition for her work in Vanilla, Kattu Kathe, and Ramarajya. Swathi has also made her foray on Youtube as well and gained a sizable presence of more than 7,000 subscribers. She has uploaded three videos on this channel with the recent one being of winning the Most Desirable Actress award at an event.

Fans congratulated her; one of them commented that Swathi had made her presence felt in the Eeramana Rojave 2. As per the fan, this happened despite the fact that there are two actresses in the serial.