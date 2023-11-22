বুধবার , ২২ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৭ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Popular Tamil Serial Eeramana Rojave Season 2 To Go Off Air?

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২২, ২০২৩ ১:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Popular Tamil Serial Eeramana Rojave Season 2 To Go Off Air?


There are no official reports regarding the show coming to an end.

There are no official reports regarding the show coming to an end.

Viewers got a hint about it after an Instagram story shared by actress Swathi Konde, the female lead in Eeramana Rojave 2.

One of the popular Tamil TV serials, Eeramana Rojave has been entertaining the audience with its captivating storyline and the cast’s performance. Its 1st season went off air in 2021 after completing 807 episodes, and its second season became a hit thereafter. Now, it seems like the second season is likely to go off-air soon. Viewers got a hint about it after an Instagram story shared by actress Swathi Konde, the female lead in Eeramana Rojave 2. The story shows Swathi looking sad and the text overlay on the photo informs, “Will something end soon?”. This story is not available now. Viewers feel that the word “end soon” hints at the ending of the Eeramana Rojave’s second season. There are no official reports about the ending of the daily soap, as of now.

Swathi has cemented her position in the Tamil television industry with her acting credentials. She catapulted to fame with the lead role in Eeramana Rojave 2. She has also received the award of the Best Find of the Year 2023 in Tamil TV Awards. The best moment for Swathi was when she received this award from none other than her sister. Vijay TV shared a promo of this moment on Instagram. Swathi said while receiving it, “It has been two months since we (my sister and I) both saw each other and talked, we both had a small fight but now realise how much I love her.” She also credited the Eeramana Rojave 2 for making this day memorable. She added, “Miss you Thai Selvam sir; without you there is no Eeramana Rojave please come back sir.”

Swathi has predominantly acted in the Kannada and Tamil projects. She has attained recognition for her work in Vanilla, Kattu Kathe, and Ramarajya. Swathi has also made her foray on Youtube as well and gained a sizable presence of more than 7,000 subscribers. She has uploaded three videos on this channel with the recent one being of winning the Most Desirable Actress award at an event.

Fans congratulated her; one of them commented that Swathi had made her presence felt in the Eeramana Rojave 2. As per the fan, this happened despite the fact that there are two actresses in the serial.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Popular Tamil Serial Eeramana Rojave Season 2 To Go Off Air?
Popular Tamil Serial Eeramana Rojave Season 2 To Go Off Air?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
4b50e58d aeb7 4742 9712 5a3f80a64fe6
টাঙ্গাইল-৬ (নাগরপুর-দেলদুয়ার) আসনে আ.লীগে’র মনোনয়নপত্র কিনলেন ১৭ জন প্রার্থী
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Awami League Nomination Form 21 11 2023 3 800x420
নৌকার বাগানে ৩৩৬২ ফুল, সুগন্ধি ছড়াবেন কারা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm CTG Killed Hridoy 21 11 2023 800x420
ছেলের আশায় বসে থেকে মা পেলেন লাশ
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
0bdaf8ea 2835 4376 bac9 39f51a5f8463

মেলান্দহ পৌর ছাত্রলীগের বার্ষিক সম্মেলন:সভাপতি জাহিদ, সম্পাদক শান্ত

 wm Awamilig bnp mohora 800x420

সমাবেশের অনুমতি পেল আ.লীগ-বিএনপি, মানতে হবে ২০ শর্ত

 1662542918 photo

Asia Cup: Out of sorts India face tricky Afghanistan | Cricket News

 wm worm in brain 800x416

অস্ট্রেলিয়ায় নারীর মস্তিষ্কে পাওয়া যায় জীবিত কৃমি

 1617258414 image 4

Mukhtar Ansari Pleads UP Court for TV in Jail

 hindi

5 Interesting Facts about the Hindi Language

 dilip joshi and karan johar

TMKOC Fame Dilip Joshi’s Daughter Flaunts Grey Hair on Wedding; Karan Johar Says His Home ‘No Covid Hotspot’

 ranveer singh deepika padukone 166753220916x9

Ranveer Singh Stares at Deepika Padukone’s Poster, Gives Flying Kiss; She Says ‘Find Someone Who…’

 wm Fakrul 2 800x416

বিএনপি কল্যাণ রাষ্ট্র প্রতিষ্ঠার জন্য লড়াই করছে: ফখরুল

 60

জামায়াতে নিবন্ধন ইস্যুতে আপিল শুনানি ১০ আগস্ট – Corporate Sangbad