Prabhas Dances to ‘Ek Niranjan’ With Rana Daggubati In Throwback Baahubali BTS Clip; Anushka Shetty Joins In | Telugu Cinema News

In a heartwarming Friendship Day tribute, the makers of Baahubali dropped an unseen behind-the-scenes video featuring Prabhas dancing to Ek Niranjan alongside Rana Daggubati.

In a delightful blast from the past, a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Baahubali has gone viral—and it’s as heartwarming as it is hilarious. Shared on the official Instagram handle of the Baahubali franchise on August 3, 2025, to mark Friendship Day, the video features superstar Prabhas letting loose and dancing to the title track of his 2009 film Ek Niranjan.

Wearing his royal Baahubali costume, Prabhas can be seen performing the iconic hook step of Ek Niranjan, while also singing along to the track with full gusto. His infectious energy, combined with a touch of goofiness, makes for a moment that fans are calling “pure gold.” Joining him in the clip is co-star Rana Daggubati, who is clearly enjoying the impromptu performance just as much.

Adding to the charm of the video, actress Anushka Shetty—dressed as Devasena—enters the frame, exchanging smiles and a few words with Prabhas, capturing the camaraderie that defined the making of this cinematic epic. The caption on the video reads, “Every day on set felt like #FriendshipDay,” perfectly encapsulating the bond shared by the cast.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Ek Niranjan featured Prabhas opposite Kangana Ranaut, with Sonu Sood and the late Mukul Dev in supporting roles. Though not as monumental as Baahubali, the film remains a fan favorite, especially for its catchy soundtrack.

As for the Baahubali franchise, helmed by SS Rajamouli, it stands tall as one of the most successful film series in Indian cinema. Prabhas took on the dual roles of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, with Rana Daggubati playing the formidable antagonist Bhallaladeva, and Anushka Shetty as the fierce and graceful Devasena. The ensemble also included powerhouses like Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) changed the face of Indian cinema, with the latter holding the title of highest-grossing Indian film for years—until the arrival of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

On the work front, Prabhas is now preparing for his upcoming release The RajaSaab, a romantic horror comedy set to hit theatres on December 5, 2025.

