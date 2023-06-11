Prabhas Starrer Adipurush Advance Booking Starts On Good Note; 10,000 Tickets Sold

One of the most anticipated films Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan is all set to release on June 16. The makers have opened bookings in advance. Well, as per reports, the response has been encouraging and 10,000 tickets have been sold till now.

ETimes claim 60 per cent of bookings have been made for the first day. And if the trend continues then Adipurush may beat the advance booking of RRR. There is an assumption that mythological drama will have a whopping start at the box office. Pinkvilla report says PVR and Inox are leading from the front by selling 8800 and 6100 tickets respectively, whereas Cinepolis has sold 3500 tickets.

Well, recently, the makers released the trailer of the film at a pre-release event which took place at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati. The event was attended by Prabhas and Kriti. Spiritual guru Chinna Jeeyar Swami graced the occasion as chief guest and blessed the movie team amidst crowds in huge number. Adipurush has already set an ambitious goal of achieving Rs 100 crore in global box office collections on its opening day. If the film lives up to the immense promise showcased in its recent second trailer, experts anticipate that it will surpass the monumental milestone of Rs 1,000 crore, firmly establishing itself as an extraordinary success.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is considered the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles.