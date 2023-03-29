বুধবার , ২৯ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৫ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Prabhas-starrer Adipurush's Second Teaser To Be Unveiled On March 30: Report

Reportedly, Prabhas has charged Rs 150 crore for Adipurush .
If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release Adipurush’s second teaser on the occasion of Ram Navami on March 30.

Film director Om Raut’s upcoming ambitious project Adipurush is ready to hit the big screens on June 16. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, Adipurush earlier came under the radar of trolls when the film’s teaser was dropped last year. Social media users criticised the below-par graphics in the film. As a result, Adipurush, which was scheduled to release on Sankranti, on August 11, 2022, got postponed. Makers got busy reworking the graphics and VFX, by altering them as required. Now, as Adipurush edges closer to its release date, some latest reports surrounding the Om Raut directorial are doing the rounds on the Internet.

If reports are to be believed, then the makers are planning to release Adipurush’s second teaser on the occasion of Ram Navami on March 30. No official confirmation has come yet. Speaking about the latest graphics the film is being moulded into, it is reported that a hefty sum of Rs 100 – 150 crore has been spent. The project was entirely filmed on a green screen. Speculations indicate that Adipurush is made on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore.

Prabhas, being one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry, has charged a sum of Rs 150 crore for Adipuruush, reports suggest. This pan-Indian film chronicles the journey of Lord Rama, as he takes up the mission of establishing good over evil. Prabhas will essay the role of Rama, while Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon will play the character of Rama’s wife Sita. Saif Ali Khan has also been roped in for the negative character Ravana in the film.

As for the other cast members, the character of Lakshmana will be played by Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh, whereas Devdatta Nage will be taking up the role of Lord Hanuman. Adipurush is expected to be a pan-Indian visual spectacle. Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar, under the banners of T- Series. Earlier, Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut sought blessings for the success of the film, by visiting the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir, reports ETimes.

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas has his hands full of films queued up in his kitty. His next cinematic venture will be with director Prasanth Neel for an upcoming action thriller Salaar. Prabhas is also part of a science fiction action film, tentatively titled Project K, and helmed by Nag Ashwin. He is further working with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next, titled Spirit.

