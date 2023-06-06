মঙ্গলবার , ৬ জুন ২০২৩ | ২৩শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Prabhas Visits Tirumala Temple, Seeks Blessings Ahead of Adipurush Final Trailer; Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৬, ২০২৩ ১০:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
prabhas


Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 20:54 IST

Prabhas at temple ahead of trailer launch

Prabhas at temple ahead of trailer launch

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush will be released on June 16, 2023.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer mythological drama Adipurush have been in the news ever since the makers announced its final trailer launch event. Today, Prabhas was spotted visiting Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala and took blessings ahead of the event. Earlier, in the day Kriti was also spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Prabhas, in the photos, is seen wearing a white colour outfit and has a red colour shawl on his shoulder. He is seen posing with the team. The pictures have been going viral on social media. Saif Ali Khan has not joined them for this event. Reportedly, the makers have spent Rs 2.5 crores for just this event. The Adupurush Pre-release event will take place at Tirupati Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Stadium. A sea of fans are expected to attend the event. While the prep is underway, Siasit.com reported the Adipurush makers are not holding back to make this event a memorable affair.

Take a look at the photos here:

whatsapp image 2023 06 06 at 20.20.29 1
whatsapp image 2023 06 06 at 20.20.29 2
whatsapp image 2023 06 06 at 20.20.29

Kriti shared a video on Instagram on Monday, “Are you ready for an extraordinary experience? The highly anticipated action trailer is all set to launch tomorrow at 6 PM IST in Tirupati. Join us live on the official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages of UV Creations and T-Series as we unveil this epic spectacle! Jai Shri Ram.”

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Deadbody 750x563 1 750x563 1
কর্ণফুলী নদী থেকে অজ্ঞাত তরুণীর লাশ উদ্ধার
বাংলাদেশ
1686067494 photo
Aryna Sabalenka downs Elina Svitolina to reach French Open semis | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 2023 06 06T204357.474
Karela Mango | করলার মতো দেখতে এই ফল আপনার খুব চেনা! খেতেও মিষ্টি, গুণাগুণ জানলে অবাক হবেন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
prabhas
Prabhas Visits Tirumala Temple, Seeks Blessings Ahead of Adipurush Final Trailer; Photos
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
mail id

tech tips how-to-hide-your-personal-email-address-in-apple-devices | ব্যক্তিগত ই-মেল রাখুন লুকিয়ে, কোনও সাইট হদিশও পাবে না, জেনে নিন কীভাবে – News18 Bangla

 wm dhaka university logo

ঢাবিতে ভর্তি পরীক্ষার প্রবেশপত্র ডাউনলোড স্থগিত

 wm qureshi1

আফগানিস্তানে ঐক্যমত্যের সরকার গঠন হবে: পাকিস্তান

 received 568423244261176

জামালপুর ডিস্ট্রিক গ্রুপের কবিতা প্রতিযোগীতার পুরস্কার বিতরণ

 wm khandakar mosarrof

‘আওয়ামী লীগ থাকলে সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচন ব্যবস্থা ফিরবে না’

 Stroke 1

প্রতি চার মিনিটে শিকার একজন! যখন তখন আক্রান্ত হতে পারেন আপনিও, সতর্ক করলেন চিকিৎসক। Stroke is killing one person every four minutes in India – News18 Bangla

 wrap

The Kashmir Files Screened in Jammu, Sonakshi Sinha Responds to Wedding Rumours With Salman Khan

 wm Tipu Munshi 15 August 2022

‘বঙ্গবন্ধুকে হত্যা করা হলেও তার আদর্শকে হত্যা করতে পারেনি’

 1633241534 photo

IPL 2021: Who said what after mighty CSK were humbled by RR youngsters Jaiswal & Dube | Cricket News

 1685490299 photo

Josh Tongue to make England debut in Ireland Test | Cricket News