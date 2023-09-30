Prabhas Vs SRK Confirmed! Salaar To Clash With Dunki; Deepika Padukone Shoots For Fighter In Italy

It has finally been confirmed that Prabhas’ much-awaited movie will clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. On Friday, Hombale films announced that Salaar will hit theatres on December 22. The makers announced the same with a new poster of the film featuring Prabhas. In this poster, Prabhas can be seen flaunting his rugged look as he also holds a sword in his hand. With Salaar releasing on December 22, it is now confirmed that the Prabhas’ movie will face competition at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will be soon sharing screen space in Fighter. The action thriller has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. Well, the actress was recently spotted at the airport leaving for the shooting of the film and today a picture of her from Italy has surfaced online. In no time, it went viral on social media. A few days back Pinkvilla reported that the lead actors will be shooting for two songs in Italy.

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, which is set to hit the theatres on October 6. As part of the promotions, Kumar has been invited by and will soon participate in a virtual conference with the students of engineering college IIT (ISM) earlier know as Indian School of Mining, Dhanbad, where the late engineer had also done his studies.

Days after Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur, amid close family and friends, the actress has finally dropped a bewitching wedding video that aptly captures the beautiful bond of her with her politician beau. The wedding video has certainly created a ripple and the fans cannot stop themselves from gushing.

Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about navigating today’s paparazzi culture as a star kid. The actress shared how she has grown up with canmeras since childhood and people with or without consent alwats took photos of her as well as her sister Khushi Kapoor. The Good Luck Jerry actress revealed that things became worse when she found her morphed photos on ‘inappropriate, almost pornographic pages’.

