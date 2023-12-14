বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৯শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Prabhas’s Salaar Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda REVEALS The Film Is Five Times Bigger Than KGF; Here’s Why

fotojet 2023 12 01t151254.623 2023 12 83c7eb8d8052244a3f3c6fef8aa149e7


Prabhas will soon be seen in Salaar.

Prabhas will soon be seen in Salaar.

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu.

Hombale Films is unquestionably one of the most prestigious content creators in Indian film. The prominent production, which has provided mainstream audiences with a range of entertainment, including KGF Chapters 1 and 2, and the global phenomenon Kantara are gearing up for the grand release of their next biggest venture, Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire, starring Baahuali star Prabhas and directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.

Following the massive reception to the trailer, the makers recently dropped the first single ‘Sooraj Hi Chhahon Banke’ from the actioner that depicts the tale of friendship between two friends played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The song is a high-emotional song that traces the journeys of both characters.

While the film is gearing up for a grand release in cinemas next week, December 22nd, 2023, the cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, who has lensed the film with his magical frames, gave an interview to the leading platform and said, “We’ve constructed another Ramoji Film City II within the existing Ramoji City: For Salaar, enormous sets created by art- Director Shivakumar and his team span over 100 acres. In addition, in Dandumailaram, we’ve erected a half-kilometer wall and massive sets covering 100 acres. In my opinion, Salaar’s scale is five times that of KGF. Technically, we’re on a different level. This is one of the largest sets created in Indian films.”

Talking about the technicality of the ambitious project Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire, Bhuvan mentioned the use of a new Alexa 35, promising exceptional image quality akin to IMAX even on regular screens, which will be a first in Indian cinema. Salaar predominantly relies on practical sets (95%) with minimal CGI (5%), contributing to its visual grandeur. Salaar will be a cinematographic presentation on original sets.

The action has a duration of 2 hours and 55 minutes and was given an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board. The movie has several bloody combat scenes, violence, and battle scenes. The ‘A’ certificate news is evidence of the film’s scale.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.

