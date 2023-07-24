সোমবার , ২৪ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ৯ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Pragathi And Rishab Shetty All Smiles As They Pose Together, See Pics

জুলাই ২৪, ২০২৩ ৪:৩৮ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 07 24t155246.528


Pragathi Shetty uploaded these photos on Instagram.

The couple looked happy together, as they were seen sharing a good laugh while posing for the lens.

Rishab Shetty is an exceptional actor and an ace filmmaker, who became a household name after the release of Kantara. The movie earned him immense applause and adulation from critics and viewers alike. Rishab Shetty has become the talk of the town again after his wife Pragathi Shetty dropped stunning photos of themselves. Pragathi uploaded two photos, where she can be seen dressed in a bright red suit, featuring full sleeves with embroidery work on it. She paired it with a matching red dupatta with a golden border and white embroidery work on it. Pragathi Shetty chose silver oxidised jewellery like a necklace and jhumkas to go with her outfit. She opted for subtle makeup with bold lips. Rishab Shetty looked dashing in a black shirt with his sleeves folded up. He paired up with a pair of grey trousers and accessorised himself with a black belt and glasses. The couple looked happy together, as they were seen sharing a good laugh while posing for the lens.

The comment section was full of praises for both Pragathi and Rishab Shetty. A fan wrote, “God bless both of you.” One reacted to the photo with a red heart emoji and commented, “Cute couple.” Another wrote, “Happy married life bro.” Another user called them “made for each other couple.”

On July 7, Rishab Shetty turned 40. On this occasion, he received a gift from his wife which left him surprised. Pragathi Shetty, instead of giving him an expensive gift, launched the Rishab Shetty Foundation — which will aim to have a good impact on society and remind everyone of the importance of education. She expressed her pride for her husband and his accomplishments in a statement.

Rishab Shetty is reportedly gearing up for the prequel of Kantara. He ventured into his film career as an actor with a major role in the movie Tuglak. He later starred in Pawan Kumar’s Lucia and Rakshit Shetty’s Ulidavaru Kandante. In 2016, he made his directorial debut with Ricky, fronted by Rakshit Shetty. He also directed the hit movie Kirik Party.

