Prakash Raj Calls National Awards ‘Compromised’; Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Govinda’s ‘Affair’ With Marathi Actress | Bollywood News

Prakash Raj chaired the jury for the 55th Kerala State Film Awards. Sunita Ahuja spoke on Govinda’s alleged extramarital affair.

The jury of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards has announced Malayalam superstar Mammootty as the Best Actor for his brilliant performance in director Rahul Sadasivan’s critically acclaimed horror thriller ‘Bramayugam’. Jury chair and actor Prakash Raj addressed the media on Monday and was asked about Mammootty being snubbed at the National Awards despite stellar performances over the years.

Jennifer Aniston just made her relationship with Jim Curtis official, and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The Friends alum, 56, took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday, sharing a black-and-white photo where she’s seen lovingly embracing him from behind. The post marked her first public acknowledgement of their romance.

For months, whispers of trouble between Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been bouncing around social media, hinting at a split and a third person in the picture. Now, Sunita has finally chosen to address the ongoing buzz about Govinda’s alleged extramarital affair, insisting she will only believe what she sees with her own eyes.

Smriti Mandhana already gave India a moment of pure joy with the country’s first ICC Women’s World Cup win. Now, the vice-captain is getting ready for another huge celebration in her life – her wedding. Reports say the cricket star will marry music composer Palash Muchhal this year, and fans from both worlds are already excited.

South African actress and writer Thanja Vuur, who proudly identifies as a “cricket nerd,” has praised India for its passion for the sport while expressing disappointment at her own country’s indifference toward the Women’s Cricket World Cup. Her remarks came shortly after India’s women’s team created history on November 2 by lifting their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup trophy at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

