Prateik Babbar Says Wife Priya Dreamt Of Smita Patil Before Their Wedding: ‘You Better Get…’ | Bollywood News

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee got married in Smita Patil’s Bandra home after Priya had a dream that led them to choose the heartfelt location.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s wedding wasn’t your typical celeb affair. No massive guest list, no luxury resort backdrop, no over-the-top extravaganza. Instead, the couple exchanged vows in a quiet, deeply personal ceremony at a home filled with memories – the Bandra residence once belonging to Prateik’s late mother, legendary actor Smita Patil.

The choice of venue wasn’t random. While they did consider other locations, a moment in a dream pushed the couple toward this meaningful space. And for Priya, that was all the clarity she needed. “For me, getting married at home was a priority. I told him that if you want a big wedding, then we are not getting married,” Priya said during a recent chat with Nayandeep Rakshit.

Prateik jumped in with his version of how it unfolded. According to him, it was Priya’s dream about Smita Patil that sealed the decision. “Priya is forgetting the main thing, she had a dream about my mother, and my mother said you better get married in this house,” he said.

But Priya wasn’t about to let that slide without a correction. “No, she didn’t say ‘you better get married.’ You are just making it up. It’s literally nothing. You know how dreams are very odd. You don’t really understand. I literally had a moment where I was like it should be done in this house and that’s it. It was in a dream, yes, but dreams are very odd, and you have to make of it what it means to you.”

That dream stayed with her, and over time, Priya felt a strong connection to the house and its history. It wasn’t just about honouring a legacy – it was about feeling the presence of someone who couldn’t physically be there.

“I knew this house was meant for him and his mother. She wanted to live her life with him in that house. So, I thought this is her dream—this house. She’s not here with us, but if we do it here, at least we feel that she’s with us. It just felt like she was around. And all the 42 people present at the wedding mentioned that they felt her around.”

For Prateik, the decision brought everything full circle. “It was a full circle moment,” he said.

Smita Patil passed away in 1986 due to complications following childbirth, just 15 days after giving birth to Prateik. She was 31. Prateik is her only child with veteran actor Raj Babbar. Raj and his side of the family, including Prateik’s half-siblings Arya and Juhi, were not part of the intimate guest list.

