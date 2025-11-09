রবিবার, ০৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৩৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Urvashi Dholakia Hits Back At Trolls Over Stray Dog Posts After SC Order: ‘Your Negativity & Petty Thoughts…’ | Television News R Madhavan Looks Unrecognizable In FIRST Look From Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh Reacts: ‘Maddy Supremacy’ | Bollywood News Washington Sundar handed special award after series victory in Australia – watch | Cricket News নীতিগত সংলাপ ও সহযোগিতা জোরদারের আশ্বাস IPL 2026 auction likely on December 15; expected to be held in India | Cricket News Pratibha Ranta Was Not Approached For Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla, Actor Focused On The Revolutionaries | Bollywood News লেবাননে ইসরায়েলি বিমান হামলায় নিহত ৩ ৩ দফা দাবিতে প্রাথমিকের শিক্ষকেরা শহিদ মিনারে, চলছে কর্মবিরতি Lionel Messi brace, assist save Inter Miami from early elimination in MLS Cup playoffs – watch | Football News Netflix New Releases Match Every Mood! Here’s How
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Pratibha Ranta Was Not Approached For Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla, Actor Focused On The Revolutionaries | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১০ সময় দেখুন
Pratibha Ranta Was Not Approached For Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla, Actor Focused On The Revolutionaries | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Pratibha Ranta is not part of Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla but is focused on The Revolutionaries with Rohit Saraf and others, set for Amazon Prime Video in 2026.

font
Naagzilla will be released in theatres on August 14, 2026.

Naagzilla will be released in theatres on August 14, 2026.

Rumours have been swirling around Pratibha Ranta being the “frontrunner” of Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla. However, a source close to the film has put all rumours to rest, stating clearly that the Laapataa Ladies actress has not been approached for the film.

As per the source, “There’s no truth to the speculation. Pratibha Ranta has not been approached for Naagzilla. Currently, she’s reading a lot of scripts and is busy working on her next big project.”

Pratibha Ranta might be reading a lot of scripts, but as per sources, Naagzilla is not one of them. In fact, she’s eagerly waiting for The Revolutionaries, her most ambitious project.

The recently released first look showcased the turbulent times of the Indian freedom movement while throwing light on a few lesser-known stories of the struggle. Pratibha will be seen sharing screen space with Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, The Revolutionaries is set for an Amazon Prime Video release in 2026. In addition to this, Pratibha also has an exciting project with Konkona Sen Sharma in the pipeline.

Earlier, a source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed, “Sanya Malhotra was the makers’ first choice and everyone on the team had assumed she would be signed long ago. But recent developments suggest that the team has widened their search and is now considering Pratibha.” The insider added, “Pratibha has a movie lined up with Maddock Films, which is expected to roll in early 2026. If there are no date clashes, she will headline Naagzilla opposite Kartik. Mrighdeep and the makers are keen to have her on board as they feel she isn’t over-exposed on screen yet.”

What Do We Know About Naazgilla?

Kartik Aaryan will be playing the role of Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, an Ichadaari Naag in Naagzilla. Actor’s first look from the film was released in April this year.

Produced by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Sujit Jain – Naagzilla promises to be a one-of-a-kind entertainer that blends fantasy, folklore, and full-on fun. Not much details about the film’s plot have been revealed as of now.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

First Published:

November 09, 2025, 12:45 IST

News movies bollywood Pratibha Ranta Was Not Approached For Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla, Actor Focused On The Revolutionaries
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Urvashi Dholakia Hits Back At Trolls Over Stray Dog Posts After SC Order: ‘Your Negativity & Petty Thoughts…’ | Television News

Urvashi Dholakia Hits Back At Trolls Over Stray Dog Posts After SC Order: ‘Your Negativity & Petty Thoughts…’ | Television News

R Madhavan Looks Unrecognizable In FIRST Look From Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh Reacts: ‘Maddy Supremacy’ | Bollywood News

R Madhavan Looks Unrecognizable In FIRST Look From Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh Reacts: ‘Maddy Supremacy’ | Bollywood News

নীতিগত সংলাপ ও সহযোগিতা জোরদারের আশ্বাস

নীতিগত সংলাপ ও সহযোগিতা জোরদারের আশ্বাস

লেবাননে ইসরায়েলি বিমান হামলায় নিহত ৩

লেবাননে ইসরায়েলি বিমান হামলায় নিহত ৩

Netflix New Releases Match Every Mood! Here’s How

Netflix New Releases Match Every Mood! Here’s How

মার্কিন শাটডাউনের কারণে ১৪০০’র বেশি ফ্লাইট বাতিল

মার্কিন শাটডাউনের কারণে ১৪০০’র বেশি ফ্লাইট বাতিল

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST