Pratibha Ranta Was Not Approached For Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla, Actor Focused On The Revolutionaries | Bollywood News

Pratibha Ranta is not part of Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla but is focused on The Revolutionaries with Rohit Saraf and others, set for Amazon Prime Video in 2026.

Naagzilla will be released in theatres on August 14, 2026.

Rumours have been swirling around Pratibha Ranta being the “frontrunner” of Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla. However, a source close to the film has put all rumours to rest, stating clearly that the Laapataa Ladies actress has not been approached for the film.

As per the source, “There’s no truth to the speculation. Pratibha Ranta has not been approached for Naagzilla. Currently, she’s reading a lot of scripts and is busy working on her next big project.”

Pratibha Ranta might be reading a lot of scripts, but as per sources, Naagzilla is not one of them. In fact, she’s eagerly waiting for The Revolutionaries, her most ambitious project.

The recently released first look showcased the turbulent times of the Indian freedom movement while throwing light on a few lesser-known stories of the struggle. Pratibha will be seen sharing screen space with Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, The Revolutionaries is set for an Amazon Prime Video release in 2026. In addition to this, Pratibha also has an exciting project with Konkona Sen Sharma in the pipeline.

Earlier, a source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed, “Sanya Malhotra was the makers’ first choice and everyone on the team had assumed she would be signed long ago. But recent developments suggest that the team has widened their search and is now considering Pratibha.” The insider added, “Pratibha has a movie lined up with Maddock Films, which is expected to roll in early 2026. If there are no date clashes, she will headline Naagzilla opposite Kartik. Mrighdeep and the makers are keen to have her on board as they feel she isn’t over-exposed on screen yet.”

What Do We Know About Naazgilla?

Kartik Aaryan will be playing the role of Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, an Ichadaari Naag in Naagzilla. Actor’s first look from the film was released in April this year.

Produced by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Sujit Jain – Naagzilla promises to be a one-of-a-kind entertainer that blends fantasy, folklore, and full-on fun. Not much details about the film’s plot have been revealed as of now.

