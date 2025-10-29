Predator Badlands X Review: Fans Give Thumbs Up To ‘Inventive Action’ And ‘Organic Comedy’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: October 29, 2025, 19:07 IST

Dan Trachtenberg, who revitalised the series with 2022’s Prey, is being hailed for delivering a fresh and cinematic take on the Predator universe.

Predator: Badlands releases in Indian theatres on November 7. (Photo Credit: X)

Predator: Badlands, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, was screened today, October 29. Starring Elle Fanning (Thia) and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi (Dek) in pivotal roles, the sci-fi action flick has drawn movie buffs’ attention for all the right reasons. Shortly after the screening in the UK, social media platform X (formerly Twitter) became a hub of audience reactions, and the verdict is overwhelmingly positive.

Critics called the latest entry in the iconic franchise a thrilling reinvention filled with heart, humour, and jaw-dropping action. Dan Trachtenberg, who revitalised the series with 2022’s Prey, is being hailed for delivering a fresh and cinematic take on the Predator universe.

How Did Critics React?

The critics also hailed the film as “all killer, no filler — a cosmic buddy road movie that totally works” and a confident, wildly entertaining sci-fi adventure that expands the Predator mythos in the best way.

Others applauded how Badlands deepens the lore of the legendary alien hunters, the Yautja, while still delivering edge-of-your-seat excitement. One of the main highlights of the film is the impeccable chemistry between Dimitrius and Fanning and their unlikely partnership, bringing both humour and heart to the high-stakes story.

Predator: Badlands’s X Reviews

“Initial Predator Badlands thoughts – absolutely a Dark Horse adaptation. Fans of the wider EU will get a lot of enjoyment out of it. Leaned heavy into the adventure/fantasy angle & really showed the genre bending/flexibility of the Predator,” a fan shared.

Another stated, “Even as someone who worshipped PREY, I was hesitant walking into PREDATOR: BADLANDS. However, PB is another breath of fresh air in the series. A film as creative, bold and even violent as the original…but also surprisingly funny? Just give Dan the keys to the franchise.”

“Dan Tratchenberg takes some swings with #PredatorBadlands, and I respect that. Not all of it works, and it’ll probably divide fans, but it’s refreshing for a franchise to try something new and not be content with a formula. Great score and creature design,” an account posted.

“#PredatorBadlands is a pretty badass expansion of the Predator franchise. Dan Trachtenberg delivers yet more thrilling action in this world, even if this might be his weakest work in the franchise yet. It’s the most action-packed Predator film yet; some of it is as brutal as you’d expect, while other moments rely more on the comedic aspect brought into the film. It’s an interesting angle to take with a Predator film, and one that doesn’t always work, the film feeling a bit like The Mandalorian at times. When it’s good though, it’s GOOD,” commented a user.

A user remarked, “PREDATOR: BADLANDS is the visual proof we need to crown Dan Trachtenberg the pioneer of the PREDATOR franchise. With each movie he continues to break the boundaries of what this franchise is capable of as he switches from an action/horror to a sci-fi/fantasy adventure.”

“Trachtenberg takes major swings in this movie, with it sometimes leaning too much into its family-friendly nature, but overall, he arrives with a movie that not only expands on the Yautja mythology but also delivers outstanding fight choreography and excellent performances from Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, who both bring their A-game with their dual performances. There’s something here for everyone!” he added.

PREDATOR: BADLANDS is the visual proof we need to crown Dan Trachtenberg the pioneer of the PREDATOR franchise. With each movie he continues to break the boundaries of what this franchise is capable of as he switches from an action/horror to a sci-fi/fantasy adventure.… pic.twitter.com/ZIWyqPDviE — Christopher Rates It Mark your calendars! Predator: Badlands is all set to release in theatres in India on November 7. The film will release in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

First Published: October 29, 2025, 18:56 IST

