Pregnant Ileana D’Cruz Cradles Her Baby Bump In Viral Mirror Selfie; See Here

Actress Ileana D’Cruz who is expecting her first child, took to her social media handle to flaunt her baby bump. She sported a gorgeous black outfit and looked absolutely stunning. The excitement of becoming a mother soon was clearly visible on her face. Sharing a couple of photos on her Instagram story, she added a quirk note which read, ‘It’s all about, the angles’ with a laughing emoji.

In the mirror selfies, the mommy-to-be is confidently donning a stylish black crop top with matching pants. In the first picture, she faces the mirror, and wears a bright smile. And in the second photo, she cradles her baby bump from a different angle.

Have a look at the photos:

Earlier too, the actress shared a bundle of pictures flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, ‘Bump alert ‼️’

Ileana D’Cruz left everyone surprised in April this year when she announced her pregnancy. Back then, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photo of a onesie and a personalised pendant which had “MAMA” initials on it. However, the actress did not reveal the identity of her child’s father.

A few years ago, Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone. While it was unclear if they were married, the actress referred to him as the “best hubby ever” in an Instagram post in the past. However, in 2019, the two reportedly ended the relationship.

Lately, it has been reported that Ileana is dating Sebasian, who is a model based in London and the brother of Katrina Kaif. Reportedly, the couple has been in a relationship for nearly a year. However, the two have never confirmed their love affair.