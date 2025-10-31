Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Home Go Viral, Fans Furious; Aneet Padda Smiles At Shakti Shalini Teaser | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 31, 2025, 22:00 IST

Katrina Kaif’s private pregnancy photos go viral, leaving fans furious; Meanwhile, Aneet Padda beams with joy while watching her Shakti Shalini teaser in theatres.

Katrina Kaif Pregnancy Photos: Katrina Kaif’s fans were left shocked on Friday morning after a media portal shared pictures of the mom-to-be actress with her baby bump. Wondering what’s wrong with the pictures? They were clicked as Katrina stepped out on the balcony of her Mumbai apartment. The private pictures left netizens shocked, who then slammed the invasion of privacy and rushed to the comments section of the post, demanding police action.

Actress Aneet Padda, who shot to fame after starring in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, was recently confirmed as the lead of ‘Shakti Shalini’, the next big chapter in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Her character was officially introduced in the post-credits scene of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Thamma, which was released in theatres on 21st October. Now, a video of Aneet Padda watching the teaser of Shakti Shalini in a theatre has gone viral on social media. The actress looked ecstatic, and couldn’t contain her joy and excitement while watching her introduction as Shakti Shalini!

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal is facing severe backlash for her recent remarks against Ashnoor Kaur. Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, who had earlier praised Tanya Mittal’s game, has now criticized her for her body-shaming Ashnoor. She said that while she earlier used to think Tanya is sorted and entertaining, her recent remarks about Ahsnoor have been absolutely disgusting. Gauahar said that commenting on someone’s weight and appearance is unacceptable, and that true beauty comes from kindness, and not putting others down.

The wait is finally over for fans of India’s most-loved spy-thriller series, The Family Man. After four long years, Manoj Bajpayee is ready to return as the ever-resourceful Srikant Tiwari — and in true Srikant fashion, he made the big announcement with wit, charm, and a hilarious surprise.

Mahesh Babu’s son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, attended the US premiere of SS Rajamouli’s re-edited blockbuster Baahubali: The Epic. The film is a combination of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion and was released on October 31.

