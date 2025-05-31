Pritam Gets Emotional, Feels KK’s Absence While Working On Metro In Dino: ‘Missing…’

Last Updated: May 31, 2025, 23:37 IST

Pritam and late singer KK’s musical collaboration in the 2007 film ‘Life In A Metro’ remains iconic, with songs like Alvida and O Meri Jaan that became unforgettable hits.

Pritam remembers late singer KK while working on Metro In Dino music, his post leaves fans emotional

Music composer Pritam, who is currently working on the music album of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film ‘Metro…In Dino’, got emotional as he remembered late singer KK. Pritam and KK collaborated on a number of hit songs in the past, including ‘O Meri Jaan’, ‘Alvida’, from the 2007 film ‘Life In A Metro’, which went on to become timeless hits. Now that Pritam is working on the soundtrack of the film’s spiritual sequel, he couldn’t help but feel KK’s absence. He shared an emotional post, in which he mentioned that he is missing the late singer.

On Saturday, Pritam took to his Instagram to share a video, reliving memories with late singer KK. The video begins with the note, “While we’re all busy working on the album for Metro…In Dino the one person I find myself missing the most is KK…” What follows is a montage of video clips featuring KK singing ‘O Meri Jaan’ and ‘Alvida’, along with clips showcasing the warm camaraderie between Pritam and KK. He simply shared the video with a red heart emoji. It left fans emotional and nostalgic, reminding them of the magic the duo created together.

Fans React To Pritam’s Emotional Post About KK

“Irreplaceable! First thing what came to my mind after seeing Life in a metro 2 poster!” read one comment on Pritam’s post, while another comment read, “Miss him everyday His two songs from The Life in a Metro are masterpieces and will never be forgotten KK FOREVER.” A third comment read, “Life in a metro had iconic songs because of kk!The album won’t be the same without him,” while another fan suggested, “Please use his vocals somewhere in the album. Please.”

Pritam and KK’s Musical Collaborations

‘Metro… In Dino’ is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 film ‘Life in a… Metro’. The soundtrack of the original film was a landmark moment in Bollywood music, featuring soulful tracks like Alvida, O Meri Jaan, sung by KK and composed by Pritam. The album was a massive success, lauded for its emotional depth and musical brilliance, and played a pivotal role in enhancing the film’s narrative. Apart from ‘Life In a… Metro’ songs, Pritam and KK also collaborated on songs such as Zara Sa (2008), Haan Tu Hain (2008), Dil Ibaadat (2008), Mere Bina (2010) and Tujhe Sochta Hoon (2012).

Metro…In Dino Soundtrack

The first song from Metro… In Dino was released by the makers a few days ago. Titled Zamaana Lage, the track reunites Pritam with Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, delivering a heartwarming ballad that beautifully ties the film’s interconnected stories together. Other songs from the album are yet to be released.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Metro… In Dino stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 4.

First Published: