Prithviraj Sukumaran Roped In For Nani And Sujeeth’s Upcoming Action Drama: Report | Telugu Cinema News

Prithviraj Sukumaran Roped In For Nani And Sujeeth’s Upcoming Action Drama?

Nani and Sujeeth’s tentatively titled Bloody Romeo has been grabbing attention. Reportedly, Prithviraj Sukumaran may be playing a key role in an upcoming action entertainer. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet, the buzz has already sparked excitement among fans of both industries.

According to a Times Now report, Prithviraj Sukumaran will play a key role in the project. The film has been tentatively titled, Bloody Romeo. While details of his character have not been revealed, fans are waiting to know more information on the project.

Nani’s Untitled Film With Sujeeth Locks OTT Deal?

As reported after completing The Paradise shoot, Nani will start Sujeeth’s film. According to 123 Telugu report, the film has already locked its OTT deal. It is said that Netflix has acquired the gangster film for a hefty price. Nani has begun work on his next film with director Sujeeth. The yet-to-be-titled project was launched with a grand mahurat ceremony, and the photos from the event are now creating a buzz among fans. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sujeeth shared the photos from the pooja ceremony. Venkatesh was also present. The film has been tentatively titled Bloody Romeo. Reportedly, shooting will begin in December 2025, and the makers plan to release it by Christmas 2026. The other cast details will be shared soon.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janadharana To Clash With Nani’s Next With Sujeeth In 2026?

Vijay Deverakonda and Nani are likely to be heading for an exciting box-office face-off in 2026, if reports are to be believed. The two popular stars are reportedly planning to release their upcoming gangster dramas around the same festive window, making it one of the most talked-about clashes. 123 Telugu has reported that the makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janadharana are planning a Christmas 2026 theatrical release. While, Nani is also said to be planning the release of his film with Sujeeth around the same time. After wrapping up the shoot of The Paradise, Nani will move on to Sujeeth’s project, which is also a gangster drama with a comic touch.

