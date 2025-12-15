Priya Sachdev Kapur Remembers Late Husband Sunjay Kapur On Her Birthday: ‘I Can’t Celebrate My Life Without Him’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 15, 2025, 20:00 IST

Priya Sachdev Kapur marked her birthday with an emotional tribute to her late husband Sunjay Kapur, sharing how difficult the day felt without him and finding comfort in her children’s love.

This year, Priya Sachdev Kapur marked her birthday under a shadow she had never known before — the absence of her husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur. It was the first birthday she spent without him, and the weight of that loss was evident in the deeply personal message she shared online.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priya opened up about the quiet grief that accompanied the day, describing it as especially difficult as memories of Sunjay flooded back.

Remembering the Love of Her Life

Priya shared a screenshot of a birthday message Sunjay had once written for her — a note filled with affection, admiration, and warmth. His words spoke of partnership, family, and the bond they shared, calling her the heart of their family and his forever partner.

Sharing the post, Priya reflected on how much those birthday wishes meant to her over the years.

“Today is a hard day for me,” she wrote. “I always looked forward to my birthday cards and wishes from you. They were filled with your love, affection and appreciation for me. I cannot celebrate my life when I have lost the love of my life.”

Her words captured not just loss, but the emptiness left behind when rituals of love suddenly disappear.

Finding Comfort Through Her Children

Amid the sadness, Priya also spoke about the small but powerful moments that helped her feel connected to Sunjay’s presence. She revealed that their children became her quiet source of strength on the day.

Azarias made her a birthday card, while Safira stayed up to wish her at midnight. Those gestures, she said, carried echoes of the love Sunjay had always shown her.

“In the smallest moments, I feel you close,” she shared. “Through the children, I see the same love and appreciation you had for me and I know you are still here with us.”

About Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025, while playing polo in London. His sudden demise sent shockwaves through business and social circles. His last rites were held on June 19 at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in South Delhi, attended by close family members and friends.

He was the chairman of Sona Comstar and was previously married to actor Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. After their divorce in 2016, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed their son, Azarias, while Priya’s daughter Safira is from her earlier marriage to hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Following Sunjay Kapur’s death, legal proceedings related to his multibillion-dollar estate are currently underway. The matter involves his children from both marriages, including those with Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev Kapur.

For Priya, however, birthdays are no longer about celebration — they are now moments of remembrance, shaped by love that continues to live on through her children and memories.

