Priyadarshan Swells With Pride As Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar Turns Blockbuster: ‘I’ll Forever Be Your…’ | Bollywood News

শুক্রবার, ০৯ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Last Updated:

After Dhurandhar massive success, Priyadarshan shared a heartfelt note for his former student Aditya Dhar, who responded with gratitude.

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan is wearing his mentor badge with pride as Aditya Dhar, once his student and collaborator, continues to scale new heights in Hindi cinema. The celebrated director recently shared a rare throwback photograph with Dhar on Instagram, congratulating him on the runaway success of Dhurandhar, one of 2025’s biggest box-office blockbusters.

Aditya Dhar, who began his journey in the film industry as a writer, has steadily built a reputation for himself behind the camera. After scripting and assisting on multiple projects, Dhar made a decisive leap into direction and is now preparing for Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to his espionage thriller that stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and others.

Priyadarshan Praises His ‘Disciple’

Sharing the nostalgic image from one of their shoots, Priyadarshan publicly lauded Dhar’s rise and expressed his joy at seeing his former student flourish. He wrote, “There is no greater happiness than watching my disciple rise with such remarkable success. Congratulations Aditya Dhar on Dhurandhar, and heartfelt best wishes for Dhurandhar 2.”

The two filmmakers had previously worked together on projects such as Aakrosh and Tezz, where Dhar contributed as a writer. The post struck a chord within the industry, with many noting the rare and genuine display of mentorship in Bollywood.

Aditya Dhar’s Emotional Response

Deeply moved, Dhar responded with an emotional message that reflected gratitude, respect and affection for his mentor. He wrote, “My Dearest Priyan Sir… this means more to me than I can ever put into words!! You believed in me when I was a nobody, and when all I had was conviction and a few written pages. You treated me like an equal, and gave me something far more precious than just work – dignity, trust, and love.”

He further added, “In an industry where I often learnt what not to do, you taught me exactly what to do, not just as a filmmaker, but as a human being. From writing dialogues for Aakrosh and Tezz to standing here today, every step carries your imprint. I will forever be your student first. Thank you for everything, Sir. This success is as much yours as it is mine.”

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues its dream run at the box office. The film has earned over Rs 800 crore nett domestically and has crossed the Rs 1200 crore mark worldwide, even as it now plays in limited shows across the country. Riding high on its success, Dhurandhar 2 is slated for release on March 19, with expectations already running sky-high.

First Published:

January 09, 2026, 06:00 IST

