Priyamani Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Was Her REASON Behind Doing Chennai Express Song: ‘I Love Him And…’

Shah Rukh Khan consistently receives praise from his fellow actors, and Priyamani, known for her role in The Family Man, shares a similarly positive opinion of him. In her previous interviews, Priyamani has expressed her admiration for working with the superstar on a special song, which featured in the film Chennai Express. And now the actress has revealed that she became part of ‘One Two Three Four Get On The Dance Floor’ in Chennai only because of Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress told India Today, “Post Chennai Express, I kept getting a lot of offers from people where they wanted me to do special numbers. I said, ‘No, I don’t want to do it. I don’t want to be known just for that.’ I purely did that only for Shah Rukh Khan because I love him and I wanted to star opposite him.”

After several years, Priyamani reunited with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Atlee’s Jawan. Recalling about her experience working with SRK, Atlee shared, “Shah Rukh is all heart. He is a man who I am sure must have fare share of haters, but people who love him are more. He is such a humble, gentle soul, very nice man. He is very courteous and respectful when it comes to anybody, not just women.”

Speaking about the special song from Chennai Express, Priyamani had shared earlier, “He made me feel incredibly at ease right from the beginning, starting from the day I met him, a day before the shoot. Throughout the entire filming process, he has been exceptionally kind-hearted, taking excellent care of all of us. To illustrate his thoughtfulness, we even played a game of Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad during breaks. He generously gave me 300 rupees, which I still carry in my wallet. His ability to create a comfortable environment is remarkable. He possesses a genuine sweetness, and as I mentioned earlier, he is undeniably one of the most prominent superstars in our country.”

She added, “We filmed this particular song in Wai, spanning five consecutive nights, and it was an incredible experience. SRK, often referred to as the Badshah of Bollywood, has earned this title for a reason. He stands as one of the most significant superstars in our country. Remarkably, his immense success never affects his humble nature. During our shoots, he displays genuine kindness and remains down-to-earth, just like any ordinary person. He effortlessly puts everyone at ease in his presence. It’s his unique persona and irresistible charisma that make you adore him even more, appreciating the exceptional human being that he is.”