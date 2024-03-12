মঙ্গলবার , ১২ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৮শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta To FINALLY Marry This Year? Actress Reveals It All

untitled design 12 2024 02 64973290fcf688348042772dd9b0d603


Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have always maintained that they are just good friends. (Photo: Instagram)

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have always maintained that they are just good friends. (Photo: Instagram)

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta met on the sets of Udaariyaan. They even participated in Bigg Boss 16 together.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. While the two have always maintained that they are just good friends, their fans fail to believe and therefore, often ask about their marriage plans. Now, amid the rumours that they are planning to tie the knot soon, Priyanka has finally revealed that all such reports are false.

Priyanka and Ankita To Marry Later This Year?

Earlier on Tuesday, Times Now reported that the former Udaariyaan co-stars are planning to marry later this year. The entertainment portal claimed that Priyanka and Ankit are “very serious about each other” and are all set to take their relationship to the next level. It argued that the rumoured couple will tie the knot either in November or in December 2024.

Priyanka Choudhary Breaks Silence On Her Marriage Reports

However, soon after the marriage reports made headlines, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to her Instagram handle and revealed that all such claims are false. “It’s March!!! But lagta hai kuch media portals ka April’s Fool jaldi aagaya,” she wrote.

whatsapp image 2024 03 12 at 7.30.08 pm 2024 03 d5bac7f12e042bad4bce8c59720fd6fa
Screengrab of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram story.

Priyanka and Ankit’s Love Story

Priyanka and Ankit met on the sets of Udaariyaan and developed a close bond. In the show, they used to play the role of Fateh and Tejo and their chemistry was widely loved by all. They also participated in Bigg Boss 16 together when fans wondered if they were in a relationship.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Zoom, Ankit addressed the speculation that goes around their relationship. “We laugh at it. A lot of portals have mentioned Priyanka’s name as my girlfriend. Why would you say that? Have you gotten any confirmation from us? You can’t assume,” he said and then added that it is possible that there may or may not be something between them, but they are not willing to show it. He suggested that more often than not, a relationship is broken due to the involvement of a third person, and he will not let that happen in their case.

chirag mugshot 2023 11 497616095485420c6efb4b620d94357d scaled
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuseRead More



IMG 20240312 WA0006
আনোয়ারায় দেড় কোটি টাকার খাস জমি উদ্ধার
ঢাকা সাব-এডিটরস কাউন্সিলের সঙ্গে ইনসাফ বারাকাহ হাসপাতালের চুক্তি
ঢাকা সাব-এডিটরস কাউন্সিলের সঙ্গে ইনসাফ বারাকাহ হাসপাতালের চুক্তি
বাংলাদেশ
1710254667 photo
‘Saw Sachin sir on the big screen…’: Musheer Khan after scoring ton in Ranji Trophy final | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 12 2024 02 64973290fcf688348042772dd9b0d603
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta To FINALLY Marry This Year? Actress Reveals It All
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
wm jamal uddin kashem chairman

সেই ‘কাশেম চেয়ারম্যান’ ফিরলেন ২০ বছর পর, গেলেন কারাগারে

 week return 2

সাপ্তাহিক রিটার্নে দর বেড়েছে ১৬ খাতে – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20230622 WA0022

গোপালগঞ্জ সাংবাদিক ইউনিয়নের মত বিনিময় সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

 322510664 828671611763281 5889848955238586834 n

ঝড়ের কবলে পড়ে ভারত অনুপ্রবেশকারী ২৩ বাংলাদেশী জেলেকে বেনাপোলে ফেরত

 irrfan sutapa 1

Babil Khan Opens Up About How Sutapa Sikdar Had Sacrificed Her Career for Irrfan Khan

 holted 5

বিক্রেতা সংকটে ২ কোম্পানি – Corporate Sangbad

 divyenndu 1

Divyenndu Sharma Posts a Striking Message Against ‘Macho’ Image of Men

 received 333956728711270

রাজশাহীতে ইয়াবা ট্যাবলেটসহ ১ মাদক ব্যবসায়ী আটক

 wm Bakolia Thana 02 05 2022

ঝগড়া থেকে পাল্টাপাল্টি ছুরিকাঘাত, তরুণ নিহত

 received 781164319230199

করোনা চিকিৎসার নামে জনগনের পকেট কাটা হচ্ছে : মোস্তফা