Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta To FINALLY Marry This Year? Actress Reveals It All

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. While the two have always maintained that they are just good friends, their fans fail to believe and therefore, often ask about their marriage plans. Now, amid the rumours that they are planning to tie the knot soon, Priyanka has finally revealed that all such reports are false.

Priyanka and Ankita To Marry Later This Year?

Earlier on Tuesday, Times Now reported that the former Udaariyaan co-stars are planning to marry later this year. The entertainment portal claimed that Priyanka and Ankit are “very serious about each other” and are all set to take their relationship to the next level. It argued that the rumoured couple will tie the knot either in November or in December 2024.

Priyanka Choudhary Breaks Silence On Her Marriage Reports

However, soon after the marriage reports made headlines, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to her Instagram handle and revealed that all such claims are false. “It’s March!!! But lagta hai kuch media portals ka April’s Fool jaldi aagaya,” she wrote.

Priyanka and Ankit’s Love Story

Priyanka and Ankit met on the sets of Udaariyaan and developed a close bond. In the show, they used to play the role of Fateh and Tejo and their chemistry was widely loved by all. They also participated in Bigg Boss 16 together when fans wondered if they were in a relationship.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Zoom, Ankit addressed the speculation that goes around their relationship. “We laugh at it. A lot of portals have mentioned Priyanka’s name as my girlfriend. Why would you say that? Have you gotten any confirmation from us? You can’t assume,” he said and then added that it is possible that there may or may not be something between them, but they are not willing to show it. He suggested that more often than not, a relationship is broken due to the involvement of a third person, and he will not let that happen in their case.