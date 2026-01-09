Priyanka Chopra Being Considered For Iconic Villain Rita Repulsa In Power Rangers Series? | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 10, 2026, 03:44 IST

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly on the wishlist to play Rita Repulsa in Disney+’s Power Rangers series, as she also gears up for a major Golden Globes appearance.

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in The Bluff.

(Photo Credit : X)

Priyanka Chopra could soon be stepping into one of the most iconic villain roles in pop culture. According to sources close to the Power Rangers franchise, the global star is on the studio’s wishlist to play Rita Repulsa in Disney+’s upcoming live-action Power Rangers series. While no official confirmation has been made yet, the buzz around Chopra’s potential casting has already set fans abuzz.

The Disney+ reboot is still in the early stages of development, with casting discussions ongoing. Insiders suggest that Chopra’s proven ability to portray powerful antagonists makes her a strong contender for the role. The actor previously impressed audiences as the stylish and formidable villain Victoria Leeds in Baywatch (2017), a performance that showcased her flair for commanding negative roles with charisma and menace.

Disney+ Power Rangers Takes Shape

The new Power Rangers series will be spearheaded by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz, the creative minds behind Disney+’s successful adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The duo will serve as writers, producers and showrunners, continuing their track record of reimagining beloved franchises for a new generation of streaming audiences.

Casting for the younger characters is reportedly underway as well. Names said to have been considered or tested include Shaun Dixon of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, Paris Bravo from Venom: The Last Dance, Judd Goodstein from Young Jedi Adventures, Momona Tamada of Avatar: The Last Airbender, along with Christian Alexander Cruz and Kira McLean. The diverse list points to a fresh ensemble approach for the reboot.

If Chopra officially signs on, it would mark her first major involvement in a live-action Power Rangers project and add yet another high-profile international role to her already expansive film and television résumé.

Priyanka Chopra’s Busy Hollywood Calendar

Even as speculation around Power Rangers grows, Priyanka Chopra remains firmly in the Hollywood spotlight. The actor is set to present at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards, scheduled to take place this weekend in the US, with Indian audiences tuning in early Monday morning. The announcement was made via the Golden Globes’ official X (formerly Twitter) handle, quickly drawing attention due to the star-studded lineup.

Chopra will share the stage with A-listers such as Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Mila Kunis, Ana de Armas and Jennifer Garner. Her inclusion further underlines her steady and influential presence on the global entertainment circuit, even as fans eagerly await clarity on her potential turn as Rita Repulsa.

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published: January 10, 2026, 03:44 IST

