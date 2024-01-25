Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Mannara Ahead Of BB17 Finale; Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces ‘Love And War’

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday morning to cheer for her cousin, Mannara Chopra. The latter is currently in the Bigg Boss 17 house and is one of the finalists on Salman Khan’s show. PeeCee shared a photo of Mannara from Bigg Boss 17 and penned down a motivating note. “Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem @memannara,” she wrote along with a red heart emoji.

It is official, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt for a new film titled Love and War. The film reunites Bhansali and Kapoor after 17 years and marks the filmmaker’s first film with Kaushal. Bhansali reunites with Bhatt after the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The new film was announced on Wednesday, January 24. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2025. The news of the film was shared by Kaushal on Instagram. The post featured the announcement along with Kaushal, Bhatt and Kapoor’s signatures.

Kangana Ranaut confirmed she is dating someone but it is not EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti. The actress sparked dating rumours after she was spotted with Nishant a couple of times, including at the Ram Mandir opening ceremony. In a new Instagram post, Kangana said that she is dating someone but it is not Nishant. She clarified that he is happily married and urged everyone to be patient until she comes comes forward to reveal her boyfriend’s identity.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently working on his directorial debut, Stardom. In a recent interview, the dean and professor from the University of Southern California (USC) School of Cinematic Arts, from where Aryan Khan graduated, shared how Aryan was as a student as they also revealed how his debut project is connected to USC. Dr Priya Jaikumar, Professor and Chair of the Division of Cinema and Media Studies, USC School of Cinematic Arts was speaking to Indian Express recently when she revealed that she could never meet Aryan in person since he a part of the batch which graduated during the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Director Siddharth Anand addressed the strong reactions he and his film, Fighter’s trailer has received from Pakistani actors. Since the trailer release, several Pakistani actors took to social media and criticised the dialogues in the trailer. Stars such as Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas called the trailer aggressive and accused it featuring anti-Pakistan sentiments. While the filmmaker had reacted to Hania Aamir’s post, in a recent press meet, Siddharth defended the trailer and the film.

