Priyanka Chopra Confesses Shahid Kapoor Came to Meet Her on SRK Film Set in Old Video, Says ‘Khullam Khulla…’

Priyanka Chopra is happily married to American actor-singer Nick Jonas, but her link-up rumours would often make headlines in the past. There were rumours that the actress dated Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor for a brief period of time. Although Priyanka never really accepted her relationship status in public, she reportedly began dating Shahid during the filming of their movie Kaminey.

During her appearance on India TV’s Aap ki Adalat several years ago, Priyanka had confessed that she and Shahid were close friends and he had even once come to meet her on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan starrer. In a video, which has now gone viral on Reddit, senior journalist Rajat Sharma asks Priyanka — “I read somewhere that you were shooting with Shah Rukh Khan and suddenly you had stomach ache and Shahid showed up on the set to take you home.” To this, Priyanka replies, “He didn’t come to take me home. He was coming from out of station, so he came on the set. Yes, he did come.” “It’s good that you don’t deny all these things,” the journalist tells Priyanka.

“Jhooth bolne ka kya hai? Agar khullam khulla main aapke saamne chal rahi hu toh kya bolu, ‘Wo toh Priyanka nahi hai?’ Main hi stupid lagungi,” Priyanka further adds.

During a recent podcast with Dax Shepherd, right before visiting India for the big Bollywood gala at the NMACC opening, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her experiences in Bollywood and why she decided to move to the US. She revealed that she had felt cornered in the industry and had struggled with certain individuals, saying, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

