Priyanka Chopra Confirms She Will Dub In Telugu For SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi: ‘Practising Hard’ | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: November 19, 2025, 16:48 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirms she will dub in Telugu for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, telling fans she is practising hard as buzz around the 2027 film continues to build.

Priyanka Chopra unveiled her powerful first look as Mandakini in SS Rajamouli’s Globetrotter, leaving fans in awe.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is stepping back into Indian cinema with a commitment fans didn’t see coming — she’s not only starring in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, she’s also taking on the challenge of dubbing her own Telugu lines. And that promise has sparked a fresh wave of excitement around the film.

Priyanka confirms she is dubbing in Telugu for Varanasi

After the title announcement teaser dropped on 15 November, curiosity around Priyanka’s role in Varanasi has only grown. When a fan asked her on Instagram if she would dub for herself, she replied, “Yes I am. Practising hard.”

The comment quickly blew up, with fans thrilled to hear that she will be voicing her character in Telugu.

She has also spoken openly about the difficulty of learning a new language for the film. In a chat with a fan on X, she admitted, “It’s obviously not my first language but Rajamouli sir has been so helpful. I will be able to deliver my Telugu lines and live up to your expectations.”

The scale of Varanasi continues to spark buzz

The film, produced by Sri Durga Arts, features Mahesh Babu in the lead and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. With music by MM Keeravani, the first official look was unveiled at a grand event in Hyderabad, confirming that Rajamouli is once again building something massive.

The combination of a returning Priyanka, a big Telugu-language role, and Rajamouli’s signature scale has made this one of the most-watched upcoming projects.

Fans curious about Priyanka’s performance and her Telugu delivery

As production updates continue, many are eager to see how Priyanka handles her role — especially as she balances performance with the technical challenge of dubbing in a language she has never spoken onscreen before. Her confidence, paired with Rajamouli’s guidance, has only strengthened interest.

The film will hit cinemas in Summer 2027, as confirmed by Keeravani at the recent GlobeTrotter event.

Beyond India, Priyanka has a packed international slate. She will return as Nadia Sinh in the second season of the global spy series Citadel. She also headlines The Bluff, where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate alongside Karl Urban. Priyanka was most recently seen in the action thriller Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena.

Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

First Published: November 19, 2025, 16:48 IST

News movies telugu-cinema Priyanka Chopra Confirms She Will Dub In Telugu For SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi: ‘Practising Hard’