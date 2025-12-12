Priyanka Chopra Dances With Navjot Singh Sidhu On Kapil Sharma Show In New BTS Pics | Television News

Last Updated: December 12, 2025, 23:46 IST

Priyanka Chopra lights up The Great Indian Kapil Show with Navjot Singh Sidhu as BTS photos reveal fun, dance and striking style from her episode shoot.

Priyanka Chopra is back on an Indian set, and her latest appearance has taken social media by storm. The global star, who will soon begin filming Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu, was spotted shooting an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show in Mumbai. This marks one of her rare long-format TV appearances in India in recent years, creating considerable buzz among fans.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was the first to share behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set. Posting multiple photos on Instagram, Sidhu and Priyanka are seen laughing, chatting and even breaking into an impromptu dance. Captioning the pictures, he wrote, “Grace will last but beauty will blast …. Beauty & grace par excellence !!!” The fun-filled images also feature Priyanka posing with Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and actor Gulshan Grover.

PC Stuns in Custom Floral Couture for Kapil Sharma Appearance

For her appearance on the comedy show, Priyanka wore a striking custom blue-and-white floral gown by designer Arpita Mehta. The strapless corsetted bodice accentuated her silhouette, while the structured skirt added dramatic flair. Styled by Ami Patel, Priyanka’s look was elevated with a matching scarf that softened the outfit’s architectural lines.

She completed the ensemble with diamond-studded jewellery—glamorous enough to sparkle on camera yet subtle enough to let the floral couture take centre stage. The actress’ hair and makeup were kept glossy and fresh, enhancing her effortless charm on set.

Priyanka also teased her upcoming episode with a playful photo from her flight. Tagging Kapil, she wrote, “@kapilsharma you better be ready.” Kapil reshared the post on Instagram Stories and jokingly responded, “M ready @priyankachopra already sent my wife for shopping.”

Kapil later confirmed on X that The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix on December 20, building excitement for Priyanka’s episode.

The actress’s appearance on the show comes shortly after she celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in a multi-day celebration that remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic weddings. Priyanka’s return to Indian entertainment platforms has been met with enthusiasm, and her playful energy on Kapil Sharma’s set has only heightened anticipation for the episode.

First Published: December 12, 2025, 23:46 IST