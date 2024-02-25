রবিবার , ২৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১২ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Priyanka Chopra Joins Oscar-nominated Docu To Kill A Tiger As Exec Producer: ‘I Was Moved To Pieces’

fotojet 2024 02 25t102140.528 2024 02 4bba365a7dffd5490dc7b2cbe7c9fe0d


Priyanka Chopra has impressed fans globally with her skills, and as a prominent figure, she’s involved in meaningful projects. She recently joined the team of the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger as an executive producer, directed by Nisha Pahuja. The film depicts a father’s fight for justice after his daughter is sexually assaulted. It’s set to release on Netflix, and Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling have also come on board as executive producers.

Priyanka took to Instagram and wrote, “I’m so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger, and to announce that Netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by Nisha Pahuja. When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father’s valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter. This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter.”

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 2024 Academy Awards, To Kill a Tiger is set in a small Indian village. Directed by Delhi-born Nisha Pahuja, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker based in Toronto, the film had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. It received the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film. The documentary chronicles Ranjit’s challenging journey to seek justice for his 13-year-old daughter, who was abducted and subjected to sexual assault by three men. The film has been produced by Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim.

The official website of the film reads, “Ranjit goes to the police, and the men are arrested. But Ranjit’s relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges. A cinematic documentary, ‘To Kill a Tiger’ follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his child”.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

