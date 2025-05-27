Priyanka Chopra Melts Hearts With Adorable Cloud-Gazing Photo With Baby Malti Marie

Last Updated: May 28, 2025, 00:44 IST

Priyanka Chopra is effortlessly blending mom life and glam goals. The actress, who’s currently in Italy, took a break from red carpet dazzle to share a serene moment with her daughter, Malti Marie. Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted an adorable picture of herself and Malti cloud-gazing, and the internet can’t stop gushing over the sweetness.

The endearing moment arrives amid Priyanka’s stylish getaway to Sicily, where she attended Bvlgari’s much-talked-about event, “A Night in Sicily.” Dressed in a stunning beige Christian Dior gown with a semi-sheer overlay, PeeCee looked every bit a diva. She completed her look with a statement Serpenti necklace and bangle by Bvlgari, keeping her makeup soft and elegant with matte lips and flushed cheeks.

Alongside the mommy-daughter moment, Priyanka also gave fans glimpses of the event highlights, champagne by the pool, books, scenic pasta shots, and a glimpse of the formal sit-down dinner. However, one detail didn’t escape fans’ notice: her name tag at the event dinner table read “Pryianka Chopra Jonas,” sparking amused comments across social media.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is keeping busy with several high-profile projects. Her action-comedy Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena, is slated for release on July 2, 2025. She’s also reprising her role in the second season of the spy thriller Citadel, expected in spring 2026.

In addition to her international ventures, Priyanka is currently filming The Bluff and a project with director SS Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu. Buzz also suggests a potential return to Bollywood in Krrish 4, alongside Hrithik Roshan.

While her professional slate is packed, it’s clear that Priyanka is carving out quality time for her daughter. And if her latest post is anything to go by, she’s finding the perfect balance between luxury, motherhood, and a demanding global career.

