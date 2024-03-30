Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Exude Elegance In Ethnic As They Get Spotted In Town; Watch

Priyanka Chopra is currently on work vacay in her homeland India. However, the actress is making sure to spend quality time with her family and relatives. Recently, the actress attended her cousin sister Mannara’s birthday bash. Priyanka’s hubby and singer Nick Jonas was also present for the party. Today evening, the couple was spotted donning traditional ensembles for an event in town.

Priyanka’s mom and cousin Mannara Chopra were also seen with them. While Priyanka exuded elegance in a gorgeous red saree. Nick on the other hand complemented her in a white kurta. While mommy Madhu Chopra looked pretty in a white and red saree, Mannara on the other hand looked beautiful in a white lehenga.

Have a look at the video:

Several videos from Mannara Chopra’s birthday celebrations have surfaced on the internet. The bash was also attended by Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey and Riyaz Aly among others. In one of the videos, Priyanka can be seen feeding cake to the birthday girl as their friends clap in the background.

Later, Mannara thanked Priyanka and Nick for taking out time from their busy schedules to attend her birthday party. “Priyanka didi aayi, Nick jiju bhi aayi… jab family aati hai toh aapke liye aur bhi special ho jaata hai… aur unhone apne itne busy time mein mere liye time nikaala, I feel blessed. I have a lot of gratitude,” Mannara told the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.

Priyanka looked sexy in an all-white coord set. While Nick complemented her in matching transparent shirt and yellow trousers. On the other hand, birthday girl Mannara opted for a very plunging red hot ruffle dress. She completed her look with silver danglers and heels.

Mannara and Priyanka also enjoyed Holi together recently. They were joined by Nick and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The former took to her Instagram handle to share the photos from their Holi celebrations. In one of the photos, Mannara and Priyanka were seen making goofy faces as they posed for the camera with Nick. In another picture, Mannara was seen playing with Malti as Priyanka held her daughter in her arms.

Mannara Chopra is the cousin of Bollywood actresses Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra. Mannara’s mother, who is a jewellery designer by profession, is the sister of Parineeti and Priyanka’s fathers. Mannara’s father is a lawyer. She also has a younger sister named Mitali Handa.

Mannara became a household name after participating on Bigg Boss 17, where her friendship and subsequent fallout with Munawar Faruqui grabbed a lot of headlines. She was one of the finalists on the show.