Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Have A Blast Singing Malti’s Favourite ‘APT’ At BLACKPINK Concert | Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra wrote that she is winning brownie points with her daughter Malti Marie as she sang along to Rosé’s song ‘APT’ at BLACKPINK’s concert in New York last night.

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas recently enjoyed watching BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa perform together during the K-Pop group’s Deadline Tour concert in New York’s Citi Field Stadium last night. They have now shared glimpses from the concert, giving fans a sneak-peek into the fun they had while enjoying the show. Much to everyone’s delight, they also shared a video in which they were seen singing along and grooving to BLACKPINK member Rosé’s popular song ‘APT’, which also happens to be Malti Marie’s favourite song!

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to first share a video clip from the concert. Tagging Lisa, she wrote, “What a queen.” She also posted another video clip that showed Jennie, Rose, Jisoo joining Lisa on stage as they all performed together. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas shared a video clip of him and Priyanka energetically singing along and grooving to Rose’s ‘APT’. PeeCee re-shared the story, and wrote, “Winning brownie points with Malti Marie,” and tagged the singers Rose and Bruno Mars.

Priyanka looked stunning in a one-shoulder grey dress, and tied her hair back in a bun. She accessorized simply with white dangling earrings. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas opted for a white tshirt, black jacket and pants. Check out the video below!

When Priyanka Chopra Revealed Malti Marie Loves Rose’s Song APT

In June, while promoting her Prime Video action comedy Heads of State, Chopra Jonas revealed that Malti has quite the taste in music. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said, “[Bruno Mars and Rosé’s] ‘APT’ is her favourite song, by the way.” She added, “Every morning. It’s her morning anthem. Every single day.” Priyanka and BLACKPINK’s Lisa are both Bvlgari brand ambassadors and are often seen attending events together.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is basking in the praise for her latest action-packed OTT outing, Heads of State, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 2. She starred alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in the film directed by Ilya Naishuller.

