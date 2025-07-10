Priyanka Chopra Nose Surgery: Suneel Darshan Says Priyanka Chopra’s Parents ‘Repaired’ Her Nose; ‘She Wasn’t Conventionally Good-Looking’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 10, 2025, 14:30 IST

Priyanka Chopra Nose Surgery: Producer Suneel Darshan recalls advising Priyanka Chopra to fix the bridge of her nose before Andaaz shoot.

Priyanka Chopra’s parents are doctors.

Priyanka Chopra Nose Surgery: Film producer Suneel Darshan recently revealed that he told Priyanka Chopra to fix her nose before Andaaz. During a chat with Minutes of Masala, Suneel Darshan shared that he wasn’t immediately impressed with Priyanka Chopra’s appearance. The 2003 film also starred Lara Dutta, apart from Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar, as the lead. Pankaj Dheer, Johny Lever, Maya Alagh, and others were cast in supporting characters.

In the conversation, Darshan recalled noticing something he thought needed addressing. He said, “Before I did Andaaz, I did tell her that she should do something about the bridge of her nose.” He was impressed when she acted on his advice. “She knew that that was due, and her father and her mother were such good doctors. It wasn’t an issue, they got it repaired immediately.”

Priyanka later confirmed that the surgery was related to a sinus issue. However, she has admitted that the operation was botched, nearly derailing her Bollywood launch.

Even then, Darshan knew he had something special. He observed, “She wasn’t conventionally good-looking, but she had a powerful presence and an alluring voice.” He praised her determination and predicted she would make it big, despite the spotlight being on her co-stars.

During an interview on Howard Stern’s radio show, Priyanka Chopra recalled how she got called ‘Plastic Chopra’ after a surgery mishap. She explained why her nose changed drastically post-winning Miss World, describing the incident as ‘horrifying.’ She had difficulty breathing and opted for surgery to remove a nasal cavity polyp, thinking it was a routine procedure.

Andaaz (2003) was a hit Bollywood film that helped launch the acting careers of Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta. Both were making their debut in the movie alongside Akshay Kumar. Directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Suneel Darshan, the film told the story of a love triangle filled with friendship, emotions, and second chances. With its popular songs and emotional storyline, Andaaz became a favourite with audiences and played a big role in making Priyanka and Lara well-known names in the film industry.

Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

view comments

First Published:

News movies » bollywood Priyanka Chopra’s Parents ‘Repaired’ Her Nose, Says Suneel Darshan: ‘She Wasn’t Conventionally Good-Looking’